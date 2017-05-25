Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
La Liga and Premier League teams face-off in Youth Development League

FOOTBALL: It was a clash of La Liga and Premier League teams when play in the Phuket Youth Development League (YDL) resumed last Saturday morning (May 20) with Real Madrid taking on Barcelona and Chelsea playing Manchester United in all four age groups of the competition; U7s, U9s, U11s and U16s.

Matt Pond

Thursday 25 May 2017, 02:45PM

And those in attendance, and it was a great turnout, didn’t go home disappointed as they were witness to some 68 goals in what were mostly well balanced matches played in great spirit.

In the U7s age category Real Madrid made it two wins out of two after beating Barcelona 7-6 while Chelsea saw off Manchester United with a 9-7 win.

The win for Real Madrid leaves them three points clear in the U7s league table with Chelsea, who they are set to play tomorrow (may 27), in second just ahead of Barcelona on goal difference.

In the U9s age category, Chelsea went top of the league table after thrashing Manchester United 11-1 – if only it could like that in the real Premier league eh – while Barcelona went second, albeit with the same points but greater goal difference, after beating Real Madrid 4-2.

Chelsea also sit top of the U9s league table after they also picked up their second win of the YDL last Saturday beating Manchester United 4-1. Barcelona now sit in second after they picked up their first win beating Real Madrid 4-0.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

But it’s Manchester United who sit top of the U16s table having secured the maximum two wins available so far, they secured their second win last weekend beating Chelsea 3-1. Barcelona sit at second in the U16s table following a 5-4 win over Real Madrid last Saturday.

The YDL will pick up where it left off last weekend tomorrow (May 27) with Manchester United playing Barcelona and Real Madrid taking on Chelsea.

Some of the leagues could well be decided this weekend should results go some team’s ways.

Let’s wait and see!

 

 
