PHUKET: The Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation rescue team will not be on duty today due to celebrating Chinese New Year. The rescue team will be back on regular duty tomorrow morning at 8am.

Saturday 4 February 2017, 02:52PM

Yesterday (Feb 3) Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation rescue team posted a notice on the organisation's Facebook page stating that the rescue team would not be on duty from 2pm today (Feb 4) until 8am tomorrow.

The organisation is holding its annual Chinese New Year party at its headquarters in Phuket Town.

“We are apologize for an inconvenience,” said the notice.

If you require emergency assistance during this period please call 1669.