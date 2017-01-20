PHUKET: Phuket’s Kusoldham Foundation today (Jan 20) started todistributed 9,999 bags of rice to the island’s needy to mark 100 days since the passing of the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Friday 20 January 2017, 03:50PM

The distribution of the rice followed a ceremony at 9am today where Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan, Mrs Benjawan Tampanuwat Director of the Kusoldham Foundation, Mr Surachai Chaiyawat Director of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Mrs Aisaya Sinbussayakorn Director of the Phuket National Broadcasting Services and other officials lit candles in remembrance of the late King.

Those who received the rice were mostly residents within Phuket Municipality and Sea Gypsy villagers.

Distribution of the rice is to continue tomorrow (Jan 21).