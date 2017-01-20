The distribution of the rice followed a ceremony at 9am today where Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan, Mrs Benjawan Tampanuwat Director of the Kusoldham Foundation, Mr Surachai Chaiyawat Director of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Mrs Aisaya Sinbussayakorn Director of the Phuket National Broadcasting Services and other officials lit candles in remembrance of the late King.
Those who received the rice were mostly residents within Phuket Municipality and Sea Gypsy villagers.
Distribution of the rice is to continue tomorrow (Jan 21).
