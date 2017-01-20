Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Kusoldham Foundation distributes 9,999 bags of rice to Phuket’s needy

PHUKET: Phuket’s Kusoldham Foundation today (Jan 20) started todistributed 9,999 bags of rice to the island’s needy to mark 100 days since the passing of the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

culture, death,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 20 January 2017, 03:50PM

The distribution of the rice followed a ceremony at 9am today where Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan, Mrs Benjawan Tampanuwat Director of the Kusoldham Foundation, Mr Surachai Chaiyawat Director of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Mrs Aisaya Sinbussayakorn Director of the Phuket National Broadcasting Services and other officials lit candles in remembrance of the late King.

Those who received the rice were mostly residents within Phuket Municipality and Sea Gypsy villagers.

Distribution of the rice is to continue tomorrow (Jan 21).  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Barber killed after haircut goes wrong

Kid had the mentality of a cave man. Beating an man to death...for a freeking haircut. This is hopefully the last act this monster performs in publi...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

A Korean architect? Is that not a violation of the FBA code?...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Sir Burr: The remark i was responding to was that foreigners can own property 100% not 51%. A foreigner can own 100% of a property, but not the land...(Read More)

Phuket judge hands down Czech fugitive less than legal minimum for visa overstay

Quite clear case. Thai authorities just like to get rid of this Czech guy asap. Practical thinking/handling. This Czech guy will not return Thailan...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

Meanwhile Surin and all other major beaches still suffer polluted water run off, if not outright excremental sewage... FFS, FIX THAT before anything. ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Swerv, Foreigners using a Thai spouse to hold the land is also illegal no matter how your lawyer has structured it. As I wrote earlier, this bending...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

Good, I'm glad this idea has been abandoned. Hope that the extra money can be used wisely for a change - especially for a lifeguard upgrading inst...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Sir Burr, that is correct about US Amity treaty registered companies however such a company still cannot circumvent the rules about land ownership- as...(Read More)

Ex-THAI staff snared in bribe row

Let's hope NACC and Thai Airways do investigate separately. A Thai Airways investigation about Thai Airways bribes demanding/receiving is like a ...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

Best news I've heard in a long time...scrap this ridiculous grand park sceme that was way beyond reasonable, and would have gone to s*&t in no...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.