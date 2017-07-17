Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Krabi slaying ‘mastermind’ arrested in Phuket

PHUKET: The suspected mastermind of the murders of eight people, including three children, at a house in Krabi’s Ao Luek district last week, was arrested in Phuket on Saturday police have confirmed.

crime, death, murder, violence, transport, land,

Bangkok Post

Monday 17 July 2017, 08:33AM

Meanwhile, debts and death threats appear to be the motive behind the killings last week, police said.

The suspected mastermind of the murders has been identified as Surikfat Bannopwongsakul, 41, a resident of Phang Nga who was arrested along with seven others in connection with the family massacre.

The arrests came about a week after the massacre on July 10 at the house of village headman Worayut Sanglang, 46, in tambon Baan Klang. Mr Worayut, his wife, and their three daughters were among the victims. Three other people were wounded.

Suspected massacre mastermind Surikfat Bannopwongsakul, 41, claims the killings were over debts by the head of the murdered family. Surikfat, who ran a car and land mortgage business in Krabi, and Mr Worayut were engaged in a financial row over a land mortgage, and they had a history of exchanging death threats.

On the day of the massacre, Surikfat planned to make it appear that Mr Worayut was suffering from stress as a result of financial problems and had decided to kill everyone in the house and then turn the gun on himself.

“The assailants tried to make it appear that the village head had debt and family problems and decided to kill everyone,” national police chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda told a press conference in Krabi.

None of the suspects was present at the press briefing.

The police chief travelled to the South for close supervision of the investigation and called in the media yesterday afternoon (July 16)to confirm the arrests.

According to the police chief, the gunmen forced Mr Worayut to call a friend and ask to borrow B500,000, to support the story that he was in trouble, while Mr Worayut’s gun was used in the killing to frame him.

Gen Chakthip said the other suspects who had various functions to perform during the killings, told police they were hired by Surikfat to collect debts. They had been at the house twice to collect money.

Gen Chakthip insisted the suspects are civilians who wore army camouflage outfits to storm the house and pretend to be security officers looking for something illegal.

He said police investigators would need a couple of days to conclude the investigation and forward the report to the prosecution.

“Based on the investigation, he [Surikfat] is the one who pulled the trigger. I believe [the suspects] will be facing the death sentence,” he said.

The national police chief said arrest warrants for the suspects, who are currently being detained under Section 44, are likely to be issued soon.

According to Gen Chakthip, two other people were allegedly involved in the massacre but they were not at Worayut’s house.

It was reported that one of them is Surikfat’s girlfriend who reportedly prepared the camouflage clothes. Gen Chakthip did not disclose her name.

C and C Marine

According to a source close to the investigation, Surikfat confessed that he masterminded the killing and pulled the trigger. Three months before the killing, Surikfat tried to abduct Mr Worayut but failed.

The investigators got their break which led to the arrests when they showed a picture of one of the suspects to witnesses who also told them about a land mortgage deal involving Surikfat.

They followed the lead and found that Surikfat owned a vehicle similar to the one used in the crime.

The investigation zeroed in on him after he appeared to go into hiding. The media outlets were told about the arrests on Saturday night (July 15).

It was reported the suspects were taken to the camp of the 15th Infantry Battalion in Krabi’s Khlong Thom district for questioning. Surikfat was arrested in Phuket on Saturday. The suspects were taken to a number of locations to retrieve pieces of evidence they had buried after the shootings.

After their arrest, two of the eight suspects led police to an area where guns and the burnt-out SUV of the dead village head were discarded. At a house in Phang Nga’s Muang district police recovered SIM cards, memory cards, handcuffs, gloves, five .38 revolvers, one 9mm pistol, one .357 handgun, ammunition and one fake AK-47 rifle. Also recovered were coffee cans, camouflage shirts and empty water bottles.

Police also found a burnt Toyota Yaris car in Baan Nai Ngop village in Phang Nga’s Muang district. The car belonged to Worayut.

Authorities also searched a house in Nakhon Sri Thammarat’s Phra Phrom district, seized a car, and moved it to Krabi. The raid was led by Crime Suppression Division commander Maj Gen Suthin Sappuang.

According to the source, the assailants went separate ways after the shooting. One drove off in the victim’s Toyota Yaris sedan to Phang Nga’s Muang district and set it on fire.

The others fled in a Toyota Fortuner along Phetkasem Highway and in a white Toyota Yaris to Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

The Fortuner was located in Bang Khan district and the white Yaris was seized by police from a house in Phra Phom district.

At a house in Bang Khan district, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, authorities found four guns and a burned hard disc containing security camera footage.

Police believe they may be able to recover some data from the damaged disc.

Another team of police led by deputy national police chief Chalermkiat Sirworakhan searched a house in Krabi’s Muang district said to belong to Mr Surikfat.

The house was reportedly used by the assailants before they headed off to Mr Worayut’s house and to which they returned after the shooting took place.   

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?

Constant stopping and starting, against a large vehicle's weight is why brakes fail. I suggest police be posted at all times to clear traffic wh...(Read More)

American tourist in fistfight with Patong tuk-tuk driver over B200 fare

Ok all good that they friends not but the Tuks tuks are know for violence and rip offs. Ok this case the customer did mis understand the pricew and wa...(Read More)

Hamilton cuts championship lead with British victory

yeah..finally an Englishman won again... the only reason for that is otherwise the English would never watch Formula 1 again if only the Germans win, ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

Totally agree that this constant change of governors does nothing to help as they all seem to go back to the same drawing board. A quick and inexpensi...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

@CJ is quite correct, and @Simon01 has the perfect solution. Patong would seem to be the perfect place to stick all the skis and parasales and all tha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

As long as they do not accept that this is not the problem of the road,but only the problem of the qualification of the drivers and the service person...(Read More)

Motorbike taxi driver caught on video masturbating in public arrested, fined

Somewhat jealous that his testosterone levels are higher than mine!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

They need to build a tunnel to Patong. This is the only way these accidents will be prevented. Human nature is not going to solve the problem for you....(Read More)

Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?

Two of my students were nearly killed on Pattong Hill. Frightens me every trip over it. It really does need an ambulance station....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

As an experienced 'Heavy Vehicle driver' Vehicle maintainence by the companies must be made mandatory as well as proper driver training to che...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.