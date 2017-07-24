Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘Krabi killer’ under 24-hour surveillance

KRABI: The director-general of the Corrections Department has ordered the Krabi prison chief to keep a close watch on Surikfat “Bang Fath” Bannopwongsakul, the lead suspect in the Krabi family massacre, believing him to be highly stressed and a danger to other inmates.

crime, death, military, murder, police, violence,

Bangkok Post

Monday 24 July 2017, 09:24AM

Alleged mastermind Surikfat ‘Bang Fath’ Bannopwongsakul (right) and seven other suspects wait for the transfer from the military custody to police at the provincial police office in Maung district, Krabi, on Friday (July 21). Photo: Royal Thai Police photo
Alleged mastermind Surikfat ‘Bang Fath’ Bannopwongsakul (right) and seven other suspects wait for the transfer from the military custody to police at the provincial police office in Maung district, Krabi, on Friday (July 21). Photo: Royal Thai Police photo

Surikfat, 41, thought to have masterminded the Krabi killings which left eight people dead and three injured on July 10, is now being detained along with seven other suspects at Krabi prison.

The eight suspects were handed over to police by the military on Friday (July 21) before they were taken to be detained at the prison. They are to be questioned further by the police who took custody of them.

Kobkiat Kasiwiwat said on Saturday (July 22) that he has ordered Krabi prison chief Somsak Tiengtrakulthong to keep an eye on Surikfat, who has been noticeably stressed during the first stage of his detention.

“He committed a serious crime which affected the feelings of many people, so prison wardens should keep a close watch over him as he may be hurt by other inmates,” said Mr Kobkiat.

“We don’t know as of yet whether some inmates are relatives of the deceased or know them. If they are, they may quarrel with [Bang Fath]. Such a situation may lead to chaos inside the prison.”

Mr Somsak said on Saturday that Surikfat was noticeably stressed out. He has been eating less and not been able to urinate regularly.

“When I asked him what the problem is, he told me that he was stressed out, so I did not ask him any more questions,” Mr Somsak said.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

The Krabi prison chief said he has ordered his men to keep an eye on Surikfat all day and night and ordered them to note down his behaviour.

He said the seven other suspects were still behaving normally. They did not show any anxiety while being detained.

The seven other suspects are Khomsan Wiangnon, 41, Abdullo Dolo, 30, Arun Thongkham, 29, Prachak Bunthoi, 36, Thanachai Chamnong, 41, Thawatchai Bunkhong, 37, and Chalita Sangkhachot, 41. Mr Somsak said all suspects underwent a medical check-up by a medical team and had their fingerprints taken.

Meanwhile, a photo featuring a man in military camouflage pointing a gun at the head of village head Worayut Sanglang was leaked on Saturday. The photo was taken at 10:49pm on July 10 at the house of Mr Worayut in Krabi’s Ao Luek district. It is believed it was taken before the massacre of Mr Worayut’s family members and relatives.

Krabi police chief Maj Gen Worawit Panprung said enquiries have progressed since investigators managed to arrest the eight suspects and police now think they know the motives for the massacre.

Gen Suthep Detchraksa, the deputy national police chief who is overseeing the investigation into the Krabi massacre, said he will try to wrap up the investigation as quickly as possible before forwarding the case to prosecutors for consideration.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket expats call for action over deadly Patong Hill road

Patong hill is actually not a hill,its a small hump compared to other hills and long pass roads in the world with regular bus traffic up and down...wi...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

There will be a road blockade or two by the taxi drivers as this is their standard response. But this time no compromises please. The Army needs to ta...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Jimbo, I do the same. I only go to Patong to do my 90 day report. Even early in the morning I have to park at least 3 blocks up beachroad to find a s...(Read More)

Phuket expats call for action over deadly Patong Hill road

Problem; Brake failure from overheating. Solution; Stop overheating of brakes. How; Post police at top of the hill to clear traffic in front of large ...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

I stay away from Patong as much as I can due to these animals. I wonder how many other people do the same?...(Read More)

Phuket expats call for action over deadly Patong Hill road

I completely agree with Gary Brage. Proper trucks and buses (not from the 1970s), proper driver's training, proper maintenance (technical check ev...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

The only way that will stay enforced is the Army to have a Squad permanently based in Patong to keep them in line. As soon as they turn their back, t...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

!!! GO ARMY !!! Now we will see just how much clout the Army has...or will they be ignored and overridden by the taxi/tuktuk criminals?...we shall se...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Good news :) Gotta love the guy who says he's been driving a taxi in Patong for 30 years and never seen blah blah blah... 30 years ago Paton...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

We have been here before so many times, the tuk tuk and taxi family (Sicilian style perhaps?) are NOT going to give up their parking spaces, we all kn...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.