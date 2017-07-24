KRABI: The director-general of the Corrections Department has ordered the Krabi prison chief to keep a close watch on Surikfat “Bang Fath” Bannopwongsakul, the lead suspect in the Krabi family massacre, believing him to be highly stressed and a danger to other inmates.

Alleged mastermind Surikfat ‘Bang Fath’ Bannopwongsakul (right) and seven other suspects wait for the transfer from the military custody to police at the provincial police office in Maung district, Krabi, on Friday (July 21). Photo: Royal Thai Police photo

Surikfat, 41, thought to have masterminded the Krabi killings which left eight people dead and three injured on July 10, is now being detained along with seven other suspects at Krabi prison.

The eight suspects were handed over to police by the military on Friday (July 21) before they were taken to be detained at the prison. They are to be questioned further by the police who took custody of them.

Kobkiat Kasiwiwat said on Saturday (July 22) that he has ordered Krabi prison chief Somsak Tiengtrakulthong to keep an eye on Surikfat, who has been noticeably stressed during the first stage of his detention.

“He committed a serious crime which affected the feelings of many people, so prison wardens should keep a close watch over him as he may be hurt by other inmates,” said Mr Kobkiat.

“We don’t know as of yet whether some inmates are relatives of the deceased or know them. If they are, they may quarrel with [Bang Fath]. Such a situation may lead to chaos inside the prison.”

Mr Somsak said on Saturday that Surikfat was noticeably stressed out. He has been eating less and not been able to urinate regularly.

“When I asked him what the problem is, he told me that he was stressed out, so I did not ask him any more questions,” Mr Somsak said.

The Krabi prison chief said he has ordered his men to keep an eye on Surikfat all day and night and ordered them to note down his behaviour.

He said the seven other suspects were still behaving normally. They did not show any anxiety while being detained.

The seven other suspects are Khomsan Wiangnon, 41, Abdullo Dolo, 30, Arun Thongkham, 29, Prachak Bunthoi, 36, Thanachai Chamnong, 41, Thawatchai Bunkhong, 37, and Chalita Sangkhachot, 41. Mr Somsak said all suspects underwent a medical check-up by a medical team and had their fingerprints taken.

Meanwhile, a photo featuring a man in military camouflage pointing a gun at the head of village head Worayut Sanglang was leaked on Saturday. The photo was taken at 10:49pm on July 10 at the house of Mr Worayut in Krabi’s Ao Luek district. It is believed it was taken before the massacre of Mr Worayut’s family members and relatives.

Krabi police chief Maj Gen Worawit Panprung said enquiries have progressed since investigators managed to arrest the eight suspects and police now think they know the motives for the massacre.

Gen Suthep Detchraksa, the deputy national police chief who is overseeing the investigation into the Krabi massacre, said he will try to wrap up the investigation as quickly as possible before forwarding the case to prosecutors for consideration.

