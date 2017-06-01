Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Education
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

KIS prepares for blockbuster end of year show 'Annie'

Rehearsals for Kajonkiet International School’s blockbuster end of year show Annie are well under way and going well. The school is calling on all parents and members of the school community to join the fun on Saturday, June 24 at the Simon Star Show Caberet in Samkong.

The Phuket News

Friday 2 June 2017, 02:00PM

Annie is the story of a fiery young orphan girl in 1930s America, struggling through life in an orphanage until she is plucked from obscurity to spend a few days with the industrialist billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

Annie wins the hearts of the staff at Warbucks’ house and even the cold-hearted Warbucks is powerless to resist her charms.

Warbucks, so taken by Annie, decides to help her find her real parents and sets out on a huge search for them, gaining help from many high profile people such as the FBI and President Franklin D Roosevelt and offering a large cash reward.

Orphanage manager, Miss Hannigan, her evil brother Rooster and accomplice Lily have a different plan and try to convince Warbucks that they are the parents so they can get their dirty hands on the large cash reward.

The story will take you on a journey through 1930s America with large dance numbers and hits such as, “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow”.

Olivia Pulaski (Year 7) is taking the role of Annie, while Ashley Wheeler (Year 9) will be playing Oliver Warbucks.

Kimmy Nel (Year 10) is playing Grace and Patty Jiraputanasopon (Year 8) will be playing the role of Miss Hannigan.

All Early Years and Primary students, as well as students from Years 7, 8 and 9, will be taking part as members of the chorus section.

Pre-Nursery through to Year 5 will be playing the roles of orphans, whilst Year 7 will be playing the servants of the Warbucks household.

BIS

Year 6, Year 8 and Year 9 will be playing New Yorkers in some of the show’s biggest musical numbers. 

With over 250 students involved in the show, the directing team of Mr Davison and Mr Orme have their work cut out.

The success of last year’s show, The Jungle Book, has left high expectations for another top-class musical production to be enjoyed by the whole family.

“With such a large cast, organisation is paramount,” said Mr Davison, Head of Expressive and Performing Arts.

“The advantage of having so many students on the stage is that we can create a truly spectacular and jaw dropping effect during the big numbers that will no doubt amaze the audience,” he added.

For the second year running, Kajonkiet International School are working in collaboration with Music Theatre International (MTI) of New York to bring you the show.

Following the success of The Jungle Book in 2016, this year’s show is sure to be another excellent event to finish off a very successful year for Kajonkiet International School.

 

Tickets are available now for the bargain price of B400. The price includes a buffet breakfast. Call 089 652 7599 to reserve your tickets now.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Russian tourist found hanged at Phuket hotel

Lots of foreigners killing themselves in thailand ...(Read More)

Sperm whale carcass found floating off Phuket beach

Rorii,did Kurt specify what kind of beach?No!Did i specify what kind of beach?No!But thank you for informing us,that they dont bury them on crowded be...(Read More)

Phuket consortium to launch bus service as ‘New Year’s gift’

Well woopdidoo, a "gift" for the people of Phuket, in majority of developed forward thinking countries it's a simple basic public servic...(Read More)

Brit expat Danny Glass denies Phuket fatal reckless driving charge, seeks donations for legal help

Eagle; You are wrong, in the country I am from it doesn't matter how wealthy you are or aren't or you social status, if you do the crime you d...(Read More)

Brit expat Danny Glass denies Phuket fatal reckless driving charge, seeks donations for legal help

Paully44... LOL...reckless with intent? That's a new one. Never heard that one. In Criminal law recklessness, it is irrelevant whether one plan...(Read More)

Sperm whale carcass found floating off Phuket beach

Eagle, Australia doesn't bury them on well attended beaches, as the oil seeps out, for many years, attracting sharks, especially white pointers....(Read More)

Sperm whale carcass found floating off Phuket beach

Kurt,many times they got buried on the beach.USA,Australia-just google it.And transported to a destruction firm?LOL!...(Read More)

Brit expat Danny Glass denies Phuket fatal reckless driving charge, seeks donations for legal help

Pauly44.money plays a pivotal...You are right!Same as it does in any other country!...(Read More)

Phuket consortium to launch bus service as ‘New Year’s gift’

This place is hopeless...stupid project after stupid project...and this is really stupid, and will do absolutely nothing for "Phuket people"...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.