Rehearsals for Kajonkiet International School’s blockbuster end of year show Annie are well under way and going well. The school is calling on all parents and members of the school community to join the fun on Saturday, June 24 at the Simon Star Show Caberet in Samkong.

Friday 2 June 2017, 02:00PM

Annie is the story of a fiery young orphan girl in 1930s America, struggling through life in an orphanage until she is plucked from obscurity to spend a few days with the industrialist billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

Annie wins the hearts of the staff at Warbucks’ house and even the cold-hearted Warbucks is powerless to resist her charms.

Warbucks, so taken by Annie, decides to help her find her real parents and sets out on a huge search for them, gaining help from many high profile people such as the FBI and President Franklin D Roosevelt and offering a large cash reward.

Orphanage manager, Miss Hannigan, her evil brother Rooster and accomplice Lily have a different plan and try to convince Warbucks that they are the parents so they can get their dirty hands on the large cash reward.

The story will take you on a journey through 1930s America with large dance numbers and hits such as, “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow”.

Olivia Pulaski (Year 7) is taking the role of Annie, while Ashley Wheeler (Year 9) will be playing Oliver Warbucks.

Kimmy Nel (Year 10) is playing Grace and Patty Jiraputanasopon (Year 8) will be playing the role of Miss Hannigan.

All Early Years and Primary students, as well as students from Years 7, 8 and 9, will be taking part as members of the chorus section.

Pre-Nursery through to Year 5 will be playing the roles of orphans, whilst Year 7 will be playing the servants of the Warbucks household.

Year 6, Year 8 and Year 9 will be playing New Yorkers in some of the show’s biggest musical numbers.

With over 250 students involved in the show, the directing team of Mr Davison and Mr Orme have their work cut out.

The success of last year’s show, The Jungle Book, has left high expectations for another top-class musical production to be enjoyed by the whole family.

“With such a large cast, organisation is paramount,” said Mr Davison, Head of Expressive and Performing Arts.

“The advantage of having so many students on the stage is that we can create a truly spectacular and jaw dropping effect during the big numbers that will no doubt amaze the audience,” he added.

For the second year running, Kajonkiet International School are working in collaboration with Music Theatre International (MTI) of New York to bring you the show.

Following the success of The Jungle Book in 2016, this year’s show is sure to be another excellent event to finish off a very successful year for Kajonkiet International School.

Tickets are available now for the bargain price of B400. The price includes a buffet breakfast. Call 089 652 7599 to reserve your tickets now.