Start From: Saturday 18 November 2017, 07:00AM to Saturday 18 November 2017, 10:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Kajonkiet International School (KIS) is holding the first KIS Fun Run 2017 on Saturday 18 November 2017 at the King Rama 9 Park (Suan-Luang-Ror-Kao) at 7 am.

The funds will be donated to Queens Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation.

facebook.com/events/100314884064012/