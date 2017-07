Start From: Sunday 3 September 2017, 07:00AM to Sunday 3 September 2017, 12:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

King of the Mountain Phuket Trail Run, one of Thanyapura’s most popular races, returns on 3 September 2017. Beginning and experienced trail runners can compete in three distances: the 4-kilometre fun run, the 8 kilometres and the 15 kilometres along steep hilly terrain amid beautiful waterfalls of Khao Phra Thaeo National Park.

Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket.