Kim's Yoga: The balance of the Sun and Moon

Hello, by now we are well into our Yin yoga journey and this month I have another fantastic Yin yoga asana to share with you. I like to call this pose the Sun and Moon pose.

Kim White

Sunday 11 June 2017, 10:00AM

Ancient yoga sages spoke of the Sun dwelling in the navel and the moon dwelling in the crown of the head.

Often the energy that flows from the crown’s moon is consumed by the Sun’s fire in the navel, leading to death and decay.

However the continual practice of this posture helps to preserve the cooling energy of the moon and in the ancient sages belief, slow down the process of ageing.

I can imagine some ears and eyes are pricking up here at the thought of slowing the ageing process.

While I have your attention, let’s look at the other amazing benefits of this easy yet highly effective Yin yoga pose:

• Helps to reduce Insomnia

• Reduces anxiety and panic attacks

• Improves circulation

• Improves digestion

• Calms the nervous system

• Improves posture

• Relieves and opens the lower back

• Stretches the hamstrings

• Opens the back of the knees

This posture is so simple and easy for any level and you can feel the benefits almost instantly. Follow the steps below to be on your way:

1. Lie down on your back with your bottom pressed up against the wall.

2. Extend your feet upward keeping them as straight as possible with feet together. If you are having difficulty straightening your legs, pull your bottom away from the wall until your legs can straighten.

3. The entire line of the back is flat on the mat.

4. Arms are resting by your side.

5. Head and shoulders are flat on the mat.

6. The aim is to create a 90-degree angle with your back on the floor and legs against the wall.

7. Breath steady with longer out-breaths to your in-breaths, and hold the posture for one to three minutes.

8. Bend your knees to your chest and roll onto your side to come out of the pose.

“Three things can not be hidden: the Sun, the Moon and the truth.” – Gautama Buddha.

Happy stretching, Metta, Kim oxo

 

 
