Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Health
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Kim's Yoga: Let’s get twisted!

Hi and welcome to May and another awesome Yin yoga pose in the pursuit of a healthier and happier body and mind. The spine is the highway of our body and when it gets congested and overworked, the rest of the pathways in the body also have a hard time functioning to the best of their ability.

health,

Kim White

Sunday 14 May 2017, 02:00PM

The Yin yoga exercise we will look at this month is a great way to keep the spinal highway of the body clear and free-moving.

“Twisted Roots” is the name of our asana this month and it does just that! This posture twists the body to manipulate a deep release in all three sections of the spine, from top to bottom: the lumber (lower), thoracic (middle) and cervical (top).

I like to practice spinal twists throughout the day and start with my first twist when I am still waking up in the morning.

I put my body into a mild twist, supported by pillows under my knees and shoulders and lay and hold this position on both right and left for a few minutes. It really helps to wake the body up and get it prepared for the day. 

During the day, every hour or so, I will remind myself to do some nice simple basic standing twists – turning my head to look over each shoulder, while feet and hips face forward.

Then as I am getting into bed for the night, I will once again put myself into a spinal twist and let my body know that it is now time to rest and rejuvenate during sleep.

If you try to maintain an ongoing spinal twist routine, I promise you (and I don’t promise often) that you will feel better in your everyday movements and happier with the general health of your spine.

This twisted roots pose is the Yin yoga way to allow an ongoing happy spine. How, you ask? Well let’s look at a few of the benefits of this awesome pose before we talk about it step by step:


•The twist brings equilibrium in the nervous system.

•Releases tension in the spine.

•Helps to relieve sciatica.

•Stimulates the obliques, gluts and IT band.

•Massages the stomach and cures gastritis.

•Twisting the spine stimulates the urinary bladder lines

•Opens the chest and stretches the intercostal muscles

Unit - 27

•The arms above head opens several meridians in the arms that stimulate the heart, lungs and small intestines

•Twists compress the stomach and massage the internal organs.

•The twist of the rib cage stimulates the gall bladder

•Assists the shoulder joint and upper spine, as well as all the tissues in the upper chest, breast, and shoulder.

Wow! What a list of great benefits for such a simple posture. Let’s follow these steps to make this pose an addition to our lives:

1. Lie on your back with knees bent, feet on the floor.

2. Cross the right leg over the left – double wrap the right leg around the left to deepen the stretch. Beginners to this pose having difficulties with the leg cross over will keep the right ankle flush with the left calf.

3. Open your arms out to the side, wide, with palms facing upward. Interlock your fingers together at the back of the head and keep your elbows wide and relaxed.

4. Inhale and pull your stomach back to the spine, face your head right and roll your legs left. Beginners can place a pillow under their knees to bridge the gap between floor and knees.

5. Your head looks right as the right shoulder continues to sink.

6. Hold this posture from 3-5 minutes, inhale as you slowly release from the posture and repeat.

“Yoga is more about making the twisted mind straight rather than the twisted body,” Manish Sargam. Happy stretching. Metta, Kim oxo.

 

Kim White is the owner of Sala Samadhi. She offers authentic Hatha yoga instruction for private and group sessions: mindbodyyogasystem.com or 086 276 9174.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Tougher van rules to see bad drivers fined

Kurt...read the article..it says, "as stipulated by a Section 44 order."...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

Thank you Kurt for mentioning freedom of speech,writing..Something the PN should stand for,but obviously do so only if it suits the own interests.Why ...(Read More)

Ride for love: Phuket locals call for decency after Russian couple caught in the act in the back of tuk-tuk

Pauly44...No...this a worldwide platform, so I find it a bit rich for you to slate a particular country. I don't know where you get your facts as ...(Read More)

Phuket Airport investigates Jetstar grounding

Kurt...lol...it has nothing to do with Phuket Airport Officials, but the airline itself, more particularly the Piloting captain. Why do you need a &qu...(Read More)

Two women injured as motorbike hits pickup head-on on Patong Hill

Kurt...in your case, why stop...go straight over and take photos as you going down...(Read More)

Phuket Airport investigates Jetstar grounding

The captain is responsible in this situation. He should be named and identified and an enquiry by CASA should be held to make the person/s accountable...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Long-term leases unenforceable, again

Kurt...as usual your ruminations are way off the radar. Your "frauded/criminal behaviour" terms have no relevance to the facts, as you have ...(Read More)

Tougher van rules to see bad drivers fined

Simon01: Exactly, you all say it. Money-money-money. Safety? What safety? It are 'just' foreigners we drive. Who cares? Not the thai law ...(Read More)

Phuket's Immigration Volunteers are a lifeline for both tourists and residents

They have a website but are not allowed yet to publish official links and forms. The European lady at Patong Immigration office is not from this grou...(Read More)

Phuket Airport investigates Jetstar grounding

Time after time the present Phuket International Airport Manager shows not to be fit for her function. Call it,.." dysfunctional several hierarc...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.