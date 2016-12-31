Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Kicking back with a Phuket New Year’s Day

PHUKET: It comes once a year and is celebrated around the world, but there’s a lot of history to the New Year festivities. So if you’re nursing that hangover or just spending a relaxing day by the beach, here are some fun questions to wile away the New Year long weekend hours with – or to challenge your friends, if they think they’re smart enough. Happy Quiz and Happy New Year!

Sunday 1 January 2017, 11:00AM

Easing your way into the New Year? Then sit back and enjoy our quiz. Happy New Year, Phuket.
Easing your way into the New Year? Then sit back and enjoy our quiz. Happy New Year, Phuket.

QUESTIONS

1 – What does “Auld Lang Syne” mean?

2 – During fireworks shows, what determines the pattern of a firework explosion?

3 – Which place was the last to celebrate the new millennium on Jan 1, 2000?

4 – What year did the New Year’s celebration in Times Square begin?

5 – What fruit do New Year’s revellers in Spain eat at the stroke of midnight?

6 – Which of the following is not eaten to symbolise a financially prosperous new year: pork, cabbages, doughnuts, beans?

7 – Which country rings in the New Year by burning effigies called Jack Straw?

8 – Which country calls New Year’s Eve “Hogmanay”?

9 – The island of Haiti gained independence from which

country on Jan 1, 1803?

10 – Which American President issued the Emancipation Proclamation on New Year’s Day in 1863?

11 – Which band took New Year’s Day to number 10 in the charts in 1983?

12 – On New Year’s Day 1975, John Mitchell, HR Halderman, and John Ehrlichman were convicted of obstruction of justice in the enquiry into which scandal?

13 – On New Year’s Day 1914, the world’s first scheduled passenger airline service started operating from which American state?

14 – The traditional New year Ball Drop takes place at which New York City landmark?

15 – Which female singer was born LaDonna Gaines on New Year’s Eve 1948?

16 – On which day of the week was New Year’s Eve in the year 2000?

17 – Portuguese navigators discovered the “River of January” on January 1, 1502. What is the “River of January”?

18 – The best selling record in the world in 1956 was recorded by Elvis Presley on New Year’s Day in Nashville. What was the name of the song?

19 – On January 1, 1907, US President Theodore Roosevelt shook a record number of hands in one day. How many hands did he shake? (Plus or minus 1,000)

20 – The Anglo Saxon name for January was which predatory creature?

21 – Traditionally, what do the Dutch eat to usher in the New Year: a) Raw Herring; b) Gouda Cookies; c) Oliebollen (doughnuts); or d) Frikadellen (Hamburger patties)?

22 – Which two European countries declared their independence on January 1, 1993?

23 – Which man led the offensive against French troops in Indochina that began on January 1, 1950?

24 – The US Congress prohibited the importation of what into the US on January 1, 1808?

25 – The first mobile phone call in Britain was made by which comedian on January 1, 1985: A) Spike Milligan; B) Billy Connelly; C) Benny Hill; or D) Ernie Wise

26 – On New Year’s Day 1925 Norway changed the name of its capital city to Oslo. What was the previous name?

27 – Which 1972 film and its mega box office success took place between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

28 – What announcement did Emperor Hirohito of Japan make on January 1, 1946?

29 – In which film did Helen Mirren appear with the word “Year” in the title?

30 – The European Economic Community (EEC) was first established on January 1 of which year? (Plus or minus one year)

31 – In which film did Mickey Rourke appear with the word “Year” in the title?

32 – The Commonwealth Of Australia was proclaimed on New Year’s Day in which year?

33 – A BOAC turboprop Bristol Britannia flew from London to New York in record time on January 1, 1958. Plus or minus 1 hour, what was the record time?

34 – In which film did Mel Gibson appear with the word “Year” in the title?

35 – What fruit, representing luck and prosperity, is traditionally the most popular to hand out for the Chinese New Year?

Who sang the following “Year” songs?

36 – Disco 2000

37 – 1999

38 – In the year 2525

39 – 1984

40 – December 1963

(Oh What a Night)

41 – 1979

42 – New York Mining Disaster 1941

43 – 1997

44 – Munich Air Disaster 1958

45 – 1977

The following lyrics are from songs with the word “Years” in the title. Can you name the songs?

46 – News guys wept and told us the Earth was really dying..

47 – You were the one who imagined it all...

48 – Bound for a star with fiery oceans, It’s so very lonely...

49 – I want to be with you, be with you night and day...

Coast Beach Club

50 – Don’t let me hear you say life’s taking you nowhere angel...

 

ANSWERS

1) “Auld lang syne” means “Times gone by”.

2) The arrangement of star pellets inside the shell.

3) Hawaii (the International Date Line is slightly to the west of Hawaii).

4) 1904, to commemorate the opening of the new headquarters of The New York Times.

5) 12 grapes at midnight, one for each month of the new year.

6) Cabbage and other foods are eaten to bring good financial luck; but pork symbolises progress.

7) Hungary (Jack Straw is an imaginary man meant to symbolise evil.)

8) Scotland.

9) France.

10) Abraham Lincoln.

11) U2.

12) Watergate.

13) Florida (the St Petersburg-Tampa Airboat Line).

14) Times Square.

15) Donna Summer.

16) Sunday.

17) Rio de Janeiro.

18) Heartbreak Hotel.

19) 8,513.

20) Wolf (January is the “wolf month” or “Wolf monath”).

21) Oliebollen (doughnuts).

22) Czech Republic and Slovakia.

23) Ho Chi Minh.

24) Slaves.

25) Ernie Wise.

26) Christiania.

27) The Poseidon Adventure.

28) That he was not a god.

29) The Year We Make Contact.

30) 1958.

31) The Year Of The Dragon.

32) 1901.

33) 7 hours, 57 minutes.

34) The Year of Living Dangerously.

35) Tangerines.

36) Pulp.

37) Prince.

38) Zager and Evans.

39) David Bowie.

40) The Four Seasons – feat Frankie Valli.

41) The Smashing Pumpkins.

42) Bee Gees.

43) Eminem.

44) Morrissey.

45) The Clash.

46) Five Years by David Bowie.

47) All Those Years Ago by George Harrison.

48) 2000 Light Years From Home by The Rolling Stones.

49) New Year’s Day by U2.

50) Golden Years by David Bowie.

 

 
