Kiatisak vows to win trophy for Kings

FOOTBALL: Thailand must overturn 2-1 deficit as Indonesia visit Bangkok for second leg of Suzuki Cup final.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 17 December 2016, 09:29AM

Thailand's Teerasil Dangda (right) and Chanathip Songkrasin during training. Photo: Patipat Janthong
Thailand's Teerasil Dangda (right) and Chanathip Songkrasin during training. Photo: Patipat Janthong

Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang resorted to mind games on Friday in an apparent attempt to unsettle Indonesia ahead of Saturday's second leg of the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup final at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium.

Indonesia, who hold a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Bogor on Wednesday, are chasing their first Asean title, having lost in the final four times (read more here). Defending champions Thailand are gunning for a record fifth Southeast Asian crown.

"We will not be under pressure because we have won the title four times,'' Kiatisak told Friday's press conference.

"Indonesia will be under pressure because they have never won the title."

Kiatisak, who guided the War Elephants to lift the trophy two years ago, knows what his team have to do tonight.

"Indonesia gave us plenty of difficulties in the first match but tomorrow [Saturday] our players are ready and well prepared for the game," said Kiatisak, who also won the title as a player.

"Our target is to be champions again and everyone is ready for it. We have to forget about the past and tomorrow [Saturday] the target is to win our fifth title. All we have to do is win tomorrow's match. We cannot win the title with a draw tomorrow. Our defender Tanaboon [Kesarat] is 99.99 percent fit."

He added: "We want to win the title for His Majesty the King, [his late father] King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the Thai people."

Indonesia coach Alfred Riedl knows his team will have a fight on their hands when they take on Thailand at a packed Rajamangala National Stadium.

"Tomorrow will be another difficult match for us despite our 2-1 lead at the moment because we know that Thailand is without doubt the best team in Southeast Asia," said the Austrian coach.

"Our target is to have a great game over 90 minutes and to challenge the Thai team as good as we can because they are favourites."

The Indonesia coach also dismissed his team's inferior record when playing in Thailand, reinforcing his team's intent ahead of the game.

BIS

"It is time to change history," said Riedl. "Why else are we here? To win the Cup of course.

"We know it will be difficult but we are not here in Bangkok just for a holiday. There are better places to spend your holiday than a big city in Thailand."

It has not been an easy tournament for the four-time runners-up, as the team entered this year's Suzuki Cup after a year and a half in the international wilderness because of a Fifa ban.

Riedl also had his hands tied by an agreement between the Indonesian league and football federation which saw the coach limited to picking only two players from each club.

Despite that, the unfamiliar side almost surprised Thailand in the first group game in Manila during a 4-2 loss, before drawing with the Philippines and beating Singapore to qualify for the semi-finals.

Vietnam were next but they too were dispatched over two legs before the surprise 2-1 victory over Kiatisak's men in Bogor.

Striker Teerasil Dangda gave Thailand the lead in the first half only for Rizki Pora and Hansamu Yama to stun the War Elephants in the second half.

"Of course I'm happy with the results so far and the way we are playing," said Riedl. "We are now in the final and maybe only one out of a hundred people thought we could have made it at the start.

"From the first match of the two legged final, I think the pressure was on Thailand because we were the underdogs who had gone further than we had hoped in the beginning.

"Now we've won there's certainly [more expectations than before] but we do not have more pressure."

Indonesia are the only side to have scored against Thailand in the 2016 tournament.

Read original story here.

 

 
