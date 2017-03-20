Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Kiatisak out to prove Thais ‘no pushovers’

FOOTBALL: Kiatisak Senamuang believes Rajamangala National Stadium will be an intimidating venue for Saudi Arabia when the two sides clash in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday (Mar 23).

football,

Bangkok Post

Monday 20 March 2017, 12:16PM

Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang and the players during training. Photo: Supakit Wisetanuphong
Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang and the players during training. Photo: Supakit Wisetanuphong

The Thailand coach is hoping that the Thai fans will fill the 50,000-seat venue and make it difficult for the Saudis to walk away with the result they are looking for.

All the players, including captain Theerathon Bunmathan, took part in a training session at Kirin Valley, Khao Yai yesterday (Mar 19).

“It is great that Theerathon has joined his teammates in training today,” said Kiatisak. “We have only a few days left before the match against Saudi Arabia.”

The Thailand coach added: “They [the Saudis] arrived on Friday and started training right away, I think, to show that they mean business.

“But we are ready and we have studied them well.

“I think Rajamangala can be intimidating for any visiting team. A full-house crowd can lift our team, so it won’t be easy for the Saudis to take all the points. We’re no pushovers.”

Kiatisak’s confidence is also buoyed by the fact that he has four in-form strikers – Teerasil Dangda, Adisak Kraisorn, Thana Chanabut and Sirod Chatthong – at his disposal.

“All four of them are in great form right now and that can only be good for the team,” said Kiatisak.

“Chanathip Songkrasin is also playing really well right now and Prakit Deeprom and Chakkaphan Kaewprom can be crucial to our plans against Saudi Arabia.”

Thailand will face Saudi Arabia in their sixth game of Group B. The Saudis and Japan head the table with 10 points apiece.

Read original story here.

 

 
Burhou | 20 March 2017 - 14:47:38

Good Luck, Thailand on Thursday

