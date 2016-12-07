FOOTBALL: Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang said yesterday (Dec 6) that his side cannot take the return leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final against Myanmar lightly despite having a two-goal advantage.

Wednesday 7 December 2016, 09:18AM

Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda (centre) during a training session yesterday (Dec 6).

The second leg will take place at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium tomorrow (Dec 8).

The winners will face Vietnam or Indonesia, who secured a 2-1 home win in their first leg last Saturday (Dec 3).

Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda netted both goals in last Sunday’s (Dec 4) 2-0 first-leg win in Yangon as the War Elephants moved one step closer to retaining their Southeast Asian title.

Thailand has won all of their four matches so far in the 2016 tournament, keeping clean sheets in three straight games.

However, Kiatisak warned his players that the tie is far from over.

He said Myanmar may become stronger playing away from home because they will have less pressure.

Kiatisak said that playing at home may have added a bit of pressure for Myanmar, and he feels they could be stronger in the return leg.

“Maybe they were under pressure because they were playing at home,” Kiatisak said.

“Myanmar team is young, they have a future. Maybe in the next game, which they play away, it will be easier for them.”

Thailand defender Tanaboon Kesarat said, “We cannot underestimate Myanmar. Anything can happen in football. Although we have a two-goal lead we are not yet in the final. We must think that the score is 0-0 before the second leg.”

Thailand is chasing a record fifth Asean title while Myanmar is making only their second semi-final appearance in the regional championship.

In Hanoi, Vietnam face an almighty battle against Indonesia in the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final today but their coach Nguyen Huu Thang is counting on home advantage to help see them through.

Trailing 2-1 after the first leg in Bogor last Saturday they will need to be at their very best at their My Dinh Stadium.

“We are a strong side and we will have strong home support,” said Nguyen.

“As we saw at the weekend, we know how good the Indonesians are. They score a lot of goals but we are confident in our abilities. We have been playing well because we play as a team and that is what we will do tomorrow.”

Vietnam won the Suzuki Cup on home soil in 2008 and after topping Group B this year with three wins they have emerged as one of the favourites along with defending champions Thailand.

Vietnam will also be out to make amends for their surprise loss to Malaysia in the semi-final two years ago.

They took the first leg in Kuala Lumpur 2-1 and were hot favourites to progress but the Malaysians recorded a stunning 4-2 victory at My Dinh Stadium to the disbelief of the Vietnamese fans.

“The loss in 2014 is a dark cloud hanging over us but we now have a great chance to fix that,” said Nguyen.

Today’s game also sets up a fascinating match between the two coaches as Nguyen played for Vietnam when Alfred Riedl was coach.

“I have known him for a long time and I have a lot of respect for him. He has put together a very good Indonesian side so tomorrow will be a great game,” he said.

