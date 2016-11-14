FOOTBALL: Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang is hoping that the camaraderie developed by his men after spending more than two weeks together in training will help Thailand produce a startling result against mighty Australia tomorrow (Nov 15).

Monday 14 November 2016, 10:25AM

Thai players during a training session at Kirin Valley in Khao Yai on Saturday (Nov 12). Photo: via Bangkok Post

The two teams will square off at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium in their fifth Group B match of the final phase of Asian qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

While the Australians are in second place in the group with eight points, trailing Saudi Arabia by two, the hosts have yet to claim any point after losing four straight matches to Saudi Arabia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq.

The top two teams of Group A and Group B qualify for Russia 2018. The two third-placed sides meet in a play-off with the winners facing a Concacaf team for another berth.

Kiatisak said on Saturday (Nov 12) that the strongest point of his side at the moment was the team’s spirit.

“Every player is in a good spirit and we have spent a long time together like a big family,” said Kiatisak of his team’s training camp at Kirin Valley in Khao Yai.

“We have been here for 19 days and it has created unity among the players. I am sure it will help us produce a good result in this game [against Australia].

“Now we want Thai fans to come and cheer the team at the stadium.”

The Thai national team shifted their camp to Bangkok yesterday (Nov 13)today.

After observing the team’s last practice session in Khao Yai, Kiatisak said: “It seems that the players understand the tactics well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thana Chanabut, Chenrop Samphaodi and Siwapong Charoensil have been left out of Thailand’s 23-man World Cup squad due to injuries after Kiatisak announced his team for the match against Australia tomorrow.

Midfielder Sarawut Masuk, however, has recovered in time to make the squad.

Thana scored Thailand’s only goal in the campaign in the 3-1 loss to the UAE.

Thailand have already lost right back Narubadin Weerawatnodom who suffered a shoulder injury during training last week.

