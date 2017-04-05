Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Khao Yai takes action against visitor who taunted elephant

NAKHON RATCHISIMA: Khao Yai National Park has filed a police complaint against a car owner seen on video taunting a wild elephant into chasing his vehicle.

animals, crime, transport,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 5 April 2017, 09:09AM

Wild elephants are frequently seen on the roads leading to Khao Yai National Park. Photo: Post Today
Wild elephants are frequently seen on the roads leading to Khao Yai National Park. Photo: Post Today

Park chief Kanchit Srinoppawan said yesterday (Apr 4) that authorities had examined a video clip posted on the @togetherisone Facebook account on Monday (Apr 3) and concluded that the Camry sedan driver in the footage had intentionally challenged an elephant walking on a park road to chase his car, just for fun.

“It can’t run faster than my Camry,” the driver says and laughs in the two-minute video, as a woman in the car films an elephant coming towards them.

“It never catches up with me,” the driver said. “It’s fun, it’s fun.”

The clip also shows the car stopping twice waiting for the elephant to come closer. It is not clear when it happened.

The clip drew negative comments from viewers.

Mr Kanchit said the park filed a complaint against the driver, based on the clip, at Moo Si Police Station in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima yesterday. The video was submitted as evidence and police asked to find the driver.

The driver had committed a violation under the National Park Act by endangering wildlife, disturbing wildlife and people with loud noise, and ignoring park guidelines, the complaint said.

BIS

The maximum punishment is one month in prison and a fine of B1,000.

The driver had also violated another law against cruelty to animals, it said.

Mr Kanchit did not mention the woman seen filming the elephant.

Wild elephants are frequently seen on the roads up to Khao Yai National Park.

The park has had a message posted on its Facebook page since June last year advising visitors what to do when they encounter wild animals, including making no noise to disturb elephants and that no vehicles should stop to watch them.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Prawit calls for midnight revelry halt

Wow, the top brass of the country worked very hard. A lot of focusing, stressing, urging, and ordering done....(Read More)

Prawit calls for midnight revelry halt

when you read this report as a foreigner you have a certain idea about some measures but of course you can not write them down to avoid problems...(Read More)

All citizens now entitled to free emergency services in first 72hrs

Jaysus, it'sad commentary indeed when a developing nation such as Thailand recognizes health care as a basic human right whilst some American law...(Read More)

‘Keep Phuket Clean’ campaign draws thousands to Patong Beach

What's missing from this noble effort is a concerted public advertising campaign of DO NOT LITTER and education on Reduce-Reuse-Recycle. Business...(Read More)

‘Keep Phuket Clean’ campaign draws thousands to Patong Beach

The last action before taking his flight to Bkk who was waithing.......(Read More)

Phuket beach businesses cleared under guise of ‘Keep Phuket Clean’ campaign

They seems to be very proud of there job, but with the monsoon coming thy should have been destroyed by them self but then you can of course not show ...(Read More)

Phuket contractor’s house catches fire while 9-year-old son home alone

Poor kid, despite his 'racing home' dad. The dad said it, it is a old house and the electric system is old. And I read that he was using his...(Read More)

All citizens now entitled to free emergency services in first 72hrs

Does anyone read something that indicates it is only for thai citizens?...(Read More)

New twist in Phuket elephant ownership battle

And where is the baby elephant this elephant delivered 10-12 years ago? It smells all very criminal, and Law enforcement authorities seem not willing...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.