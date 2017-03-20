ATHLETICS: Kenyan runners took the top spots at the Supersports 10-Mile International Run 2017 held at Thanyapura yesterday (Mar 19) with German, Ethiopian and Singaporean runners also getting on the podium.

Kenyan David Kibet successfully defended the title he won last year.

Some 239 women and 543 men competed in the race which returned for the third successive year.

Kenyan David Kibet, who also won the 2016 race, crossed the line first in the men’s race completing the course in a time of 52 minutes and four seconds. Fellow Kenyan, David Chepkwony took the silver at 54 minutes and 43 seconds, and Andreas Dreitz, six-time German Ironman 70.3 European Champion, finished third with a time of 56 minutes and 42 seconds.

A new women’s champion was crowned with Carolyne Mitei of Kenya finishing in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 5 seconds followed by Ethiopia Gebremeskel of Ethiopia in second at 1 hour, 7 minutes and 6 seconds and Singapore’s “Fastest Female Marathoner”Vivian Tang claimed bronze with a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 25 seconds.

“I feel good today because I was here last year and I win again. This year, I’m happy to defend [my title] again. The race conditions were good and humid. I’ll also join next year. This year, I ran 51 minutes. Last year I ran 50 minutes,” said Kibet.

“I’m very happy to be the winner of 10 Mile this day. This is my first time to run the 10-Mile in Thailand. Thank you all,” said Mitei.

“I took the chance to test myself and my limits here. It’s a great race and so much fun, to run around Thanyapura’s areas. I had no chance to follow the fast guys but I’m more than happy to take third place,” said Dreitz of Germany, and a member of the German team Erdinger Alkoholfrei.

“I’m very happy. I’m enjoyed the scenery and nature as I run. Everything here was well-prepared. The race was perfect. I was here last year and I'll come back next year,” said Wilaiwan Kumpituk (Thailand), 1st place female Thai finisher.



“Today’s event is a colourful one for Phuket as a province, especially during school holidays. It’s considered a successful event as over 2,500 runners showed up. It supports sports tourism because athletes come from domestic and global markets. We hope Thanyapura and Supersports can continue to build the race’s reputation on a global and professional scale,” said Anoma Wongyai, Director of TAT Phuket.

In addition to the 10-Mile, 820 runners (392 women, 427 men) competed in the 5-Mile race.

Now in its third year, the Supersports 10-Mile International Run 2017 Phuket continues to entice recreational runners and renowned athletes to its tranquil and picturesque route – set amid the Khao Phra Thaeo National Park and Northern Phuket’s rubber plantations.

Some 2,500 runners competed in the 10-mile, 5-mile, 2-mile and children’s 500-metre categories.

