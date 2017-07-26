Recent Comments

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public Jor12, I must say, I am impressed, now you say you know the mindset of all these "penniless" backpackers, as well as their level of "in...(Read More)

Stranded sea turtles give Phuket lifeguards an extra job in monsoon season Really sad state of affairs with marine management. When is the Marine Office going to get off their ass and go have a chat with these ignorant fishi...(Read More)

Canadian expat Muay Thai fighter found dead of suspected hanging in Patong OzGeoff ... Given the time of the article (Monday 24 July 2017, 05:29PM) and the publishing of the comment (25 July 2017 - 13:08:00) it is safe to say...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public Paully44...I have comprehended well and replied cogently to your incorrect statements. I am not really concerned about your opinions of me as they are...(Read More)

Canadian expat Muay Thai fighter found dead of suspected hanging in Patong "* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s identity until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been notified." Then why pub...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public Jor 12; for such a "wordly" figure such as yourself how is it you cannot comprehend a simple comment / point of view in direct contrast to y...(Read More)

Canadian expat Muay Thai fighter found dead of suspected hanging in Patong Matthew Richardson was a gentleman Canadian who lived and breathed Muaythai, who chose to live and train in a foreign land whose culture and people he...(Read More)