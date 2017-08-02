Phuket: The Kata Rocks Oceanfront Restaurant has won best “Luxury Scenic Setting in Asia” at this year’s World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2017.

Meanwhile, Kata Rocks’ Infinite Luxury Spa also received the prestigious honour of “Luxury Boutique Spa: Global Winner” at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2017.

The latest awards boost Kata Rocks’ total to over 45 international awards and regional accolades since 2010. These have been bestowed by some of the most reputable awards bodies and respected publications in the world for excellence in luxury hospitality; for Kata Rocks’ exceptional design and architecture, trend-setting spa and culinary excellence.

Scott Toon, Kata Rocks’ General Manager, reported that his whole team was especially proud of the Oceanfront Restaurant and The Infinite Luxury Spa received recognition.

“We are honoured to be recognised most recently by voters of The World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards 2017. These awards are a true testament not only to the service excellence our Resort and Phuket offers, but also speaks to our colleagues who warmly share their island home, ‘the land of smiles’ and signature Thai hospitality with our guests. We are delighted to know our guests enjoy and embrace our oceanfront restaurant and innovative spa,” he said.

The Infinite Luxury Spa proudly received an award for a third consecutive year, having also taken home World Luxury Spa honours in both 2015 and 2016 respectively. “This only fuels our desire to never become complacent and always strive for excellence,” Mr Toon added.

Winners at the awards were selected from more than 1,000 entrants in a public tally that saw more than 100,000 votes cast. Setting the basis for service industry standards around the globe, the World Luxury Spa Awards and World Luxury Restaurant Awards were founded on providing true recognition to luxury spas and restaurants in their relevant categories during its annual voting phase.

Votes are garnered through various marketing channels from guests, showcasing yet again the true value of service excellence.