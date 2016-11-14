The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR) from 10 to 12 December 2016, sponsored by Infinite Luxury & Kata Rocks, brings together superyacht owners, industry partners and luxury lifestyle media for three days of celebration in a relaxed social environment. The KRSR is by invitation only and open to both sailing and motor yachts measuring over 24 meters in length katarockssuperyachtrendezvous.com. Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Live89.5.
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous
Start From: Saturday 10 December 2016, 08:00AM
to Saturday 10 December 2016, 06:00PM