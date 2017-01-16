PHUKET: Kata-Karon Municipality is installing high-powered floodlights on Karon Beach so that volleyballers can continue playing long after the sun has gone down.

A total of eight pylons fitted with 200W LED lights are being installed on the beach near the Naga Statue. Photo: Rapinan

A total of eight pylons fitted with 200W LED lights are being installed on the beach near the Naga Statue, about halfway along Karon Beach, said Kritsana Kaewwong, Kata-Karon Municipality’s Public Works division.

“More and more people, especially foreigners, are coming to play volleyball here on the beach,” Mr Kritsana told The Phuket News this week.

“At this stage it is too early to tell how long the lights will be on each night, but these lights will also be good for when government and non-government organisations hold activities on the beach,” he added.

The floodlights will sit atop eight pylons, each nine meters tall, Mr Kritsana explained.

“Although the lights will be bright, they are LED and will use little energy to power them,” he added.

“The project actually started last September with a budget of B800,000, and we expect to complete installing the lights by the middle of January,” Mr Kritsana said.

Reporting byMookdawan Janyaporn.