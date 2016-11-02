Kajonkiet International School held an official ceremony on Monday 31st October in remembrance of Thailand's beloved late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Staff, students and parents from the school community gathered together in mourning the passing of His Royal Highness by singing the Royal National Anthem, Sansoen Phra Barami.

Wednesday 2 November 2016, 12:23PM

The ceremony closed with a rendition of Oh I Say, a song composed by His Royal Highness, which was performed by Year 6 students and members of the school choir.

Student and staff representatives then performed the prostration ceremony, the highest form of reverence in honour of The King.

This was followed by 88 seconds of silence in recognition of the contribution made to the Kingdom and the people of Thailand throughout his life.

In addition to this ceremony, the school will be observing the official 12 month period of mourning for the King. In remembrance and as an illustration of respect, teachers and staff members of the KIS community will be wearing mourning colours throughout.

The School Director, Khun Permkiat Ketkul said, “As a Thai national, I have always been inspired by the hard work and benevolence shown by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

His commitment to caring, support and development within Thai society is something that we have taken to heart and consequently, support for the local community and contributing positively to society, is something which sits within the core of KIS values.”