Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Education
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Kajonkiet International School matures with new Sixth Form on offer next year

Kajonkiet International School (KIS) has announced it will open its new Sixth Form in August 2017. The curriculum will provide students with a structured and challenging individualised learning program following A-Level syllabuses and prepare them to study for their degrees at universities in Thailand and around the world.

Mark Knowles

Sunday 11 December 2016, 10:00AM


KIS Head of Secondary Mr Gareth Eynon said he is extremely excited about this next phase in the school’s development and was looking forward to welcoming his first cohort of Sixth Form students in 2017. The internationally recognised A-Level qualification will be offered in a wide range of subject choices to prospective students and will be tailored to their needs.

Mr Eynon said, “The A-Level is considered a gold-standard qualification, recognised by universities and employers globally. At KIS I anticipate students will typically study four A-level subjects over the two year course in line with the future degree paths they are considering.”

Whilst emphasising that academic rigour will be central to the Sixth Form experience, Mr Eynon also stressed that the new program would not solely concentrate on academic study. There will also be a strong focus on preparing students for university life.

Through a varied Sixth Form study component, students will receive support and guidance in a range of areas, including: developing successful study skills and habits; careers advice; their search for the right university; preparing personal statements and applications and more.

“The overall vision for the Sixth Form reflects that promoted through the rest of the school – of building a culture with individual and community excellence at the core,” said Mr Eynon, adding, “We aim to create learning environments that are creative, rigorous and challenging, but also safe, supportive and nurturing, with students given plentiful opportunity to express their ideas and opinions; to develop their individual identities and voices.”

A strong focus on English skills will also be embedded in the Sixth Form experience, to ensure students continue to develop their English in preparation for the transition to university. Mr Eynon said, “Over the years, I’ve noticed that unless students continue their study of English when they reach Sixth Form, their level of fluency can plateau, even decline.

"It is important therefore that we build this provision into the course framework. I envisage a varied program of study involving debating, presentation skills and techniques, writing styles – whether formal or creative, and using language for the sheer enjoyment of it."

Providing guidance to students in finding and applying for their preferred university will also be a key part of the program. Especially so, given international students will be applying to a wide range of international universities.

C and C Marine

“We want to ensure we are opening the most appropriate pathways for our students, whether that be in Thailand, Australia, the UK or wherever. One of the ways in which we will be measured in the future is by how successful we are in placing our students in their first choice university, or at the leading universities around the world,” Mr Eynon said.

The new program will also be a chance for teaching staff to spread their wings and teach at a more advanced level. Mr Eynon said that as the Sixth Form phase of the school grows more staff will be recruited to further strengthen the teaching provision currently benefiting the students.

“Many of our existing teachers have experience of A-level teaching and they are excited by the prospect of teaching at that level again next year. We have the capability and capacity within our existing staff to move comfortably into Sixth Form offering a broad range of subjects.

We are fortunate too that our student/teacher ratios are very favourable. This said, we anticipate additional staffing appointments will further supplement the specialist teaching knowledge within the team,” he said.

Mr Eynon also announced that scholarship awards will be available to students entering the Sixth Form program, whether existing students or those new to KIS, saying: “The scholarship program exists to support the school philosophy in recognising and celebrating students of exceptional talent, gifts and commitment.

"We are keen to attract the best students we possibly can; those that can demonstrate a history of high achievement with a genuine potential for improvement and further development. Someone who is going to make a significant contribution to the fabric of the school is the type of student we are looking for.”

Identifying the value that the senior students will bring to the school in promoting the ethos of responsibility and leadership, Mr Eynon said, “Our Sixth Formers will become beacons for the rest of the school to look up to. Our younger students will aspire to be like them, to emulate them. As the school’s student leaders they will carry real influence. I look to them to demonstrate all of the shared values of our school vision, including aspiration and ambition.

“If, when our students arrive on their first day at university, they are among those students at the forefront in the seminar rooms and lecture halls; leading discussions, with courteous voice; able to rationally present their opinions and to lead responsibly; then, we can claim to have been successful,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

CaptainJack69 | 11 December 2016 - 13:23:11

The Thai education ministry has recently changed the law making it impossible for students at international schools to leave after their M5 year. M5 is equivalent to the British year 11, after which students can go on to 2 more years at 6th form (for A-Levels). But the Thai system goes on to finish at M6, after which students may go straight to university in Thailand.

Under the new law students must complete M6 in order to receive any qualifications, including GCSE's (the international standard required for A-Levels).

This is important because the only point of A-Levels is to get into university, but Thai universities will accept M6, and most international universities will accept M6 and a 1 year bridging course (which they often conduct themselves) or M6 and a Thai university qualification.

All this means that KIS have missed the boat because there is no point in sending your child to sixth form in Thailand anymore. It will just take a year longer to get to the same university. And you'll be paying all the usual expenses to support them during that year (including the very high term fees that KIS are charging for their new sixth form program).

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.