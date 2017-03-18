PHUKET: JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa has won the prestigious “Thailand MICE Venue Standard Award” bestowed by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) for its Mai Khao Salon C meeting venue.

General Manager Oriol Montal received the award from Deputy Prime Minister Gen Thanasak Patimaprakorn during an award ceremony at the ‘MICE Standard Day 2017’ event held at the Plaza Athénée Bangkok on March 13.

The award recognises that the hotel’s meeting facilities are exemplary of the TCEB criteria’s among 101 MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions) venues across the country.

The standardisation of a wide range of venues under the Thailand MICE Venue Standard program is among the key initiatives the TCEB has undertaken over the past four years. The campaign was created to help MICE venues in Thailand meet internationally recognised standards, as this is one of the key factors for organisers when choosing Thailand as their destination for MICE events.

The TCEB is at the forefront of the MICE industry in Asean, and are rolling out the program nationwide, with a focus on three target groups including convention/exhibition centres, hotels and resorts, and public/private organisations.

“It is an honour to receive the Thailand MICE Venue Standard Award this year. To be certified by the government leading edge agency, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), this will lift our reputation in meetings and events business segment as well as to benchmark with Asean MICE Venue Standard (AMVS).

“We are very excited to hear about the TCEB strategic roadmap throughout the development courses and programs announced at the event. In 2017, it’s the year of MICE business, we definitely focus and work closely with the TCEB organisation to develop our products and services and ensure that our venues and facilities are met with meetings and events enquiries,” Mr Oriol said.

The JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, which provides 10 meeting rooms and boasts a 636-square-metre Mai Khao Ballroom that can accommodate up to 450 guests. The venue features state-of-the-art latest audio visual system with natural daylight and flexible to breakout rooms. The beachfront tropical setting can seat up to 600 and gives clients a choice of indoor and outdoor venues for MICE and Phuket weddings.