Award winning Phuket beach resort, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa will host the 5th Reboot & Reevaluate Your Healthy Reality Check’ which will be taking place from June 15-18.

Friday 12 May 2017, 10:00AM

The inspirational four days three nights program flow is designed to educate, motivate and understand such things as health and fitness, aromatherapy, mediation, art therapy and much more.

The programs conducted by experienced wellness practitioners Hayden Rhodes, Craig Burton, Kim White, Christine Reilly and Kathy Russell.

The woman behind this amazing workshop is Linda Overman, Director of Mandara Spa who connects the Phuket’s local specialists together on this event.





Hayden Rhodes’s Workshop Talk

Life coach extraordinaire is on hand to rev up your energy levels with his personally designed programs like, ‘Oh Crap’ – focusing on the importance of Dr Help Yourself, and nourishment.

He offers you reality checks, with answers & solutions on nutrition and has a wealth of knowledge on health & fitness to share with the group and is a steady favourite with past retreat guests. His movement as medicine workshop is legendary.

Craig Burton’s Workshop Talk

Our nutritionist, is on hand to do blood screening to evaluate your blood sugar levels, proteins, lipids, inflammatory markers and much more, to help determine your own health challenges.

Nowadays, people’s lifestyle combined with high sugar content in foods, dining out or even the odd glass of wine may affect your results dramatically. Learn what you can do specifically to enhance your personal wellbeing.





Kim White’s Workshop Talks and Classes

Join the enigmatic Kim, Phuket's own yoga aficionado who has some awesome talks on how to meditate using pranayama breath work and participants will feel instant benefits on how and why we meditate.

Kim has an uncanny ability to provide valuable educational yogic advice on how to strengthen your own practice and is able to accommodate all levels of yoga lovers.





Christine Reilly’s Workshop Class

Christine Reilly is a gifted artist who presently continues her healing modalities integrating her background as a psychiatric nurse and art as therapy.

Through collage, drawing and language you will construct a personalized sketchbook to deepen and broaden an ongoing visual dialogue with yourself which you will uncover an auto-biography to take home with you.

Kathy Russell’s Workshop Class

The fun-filled activities and informative hands - on experience with Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade essential oils.

You will be introduced to 8 essential oils; Lavender, Wild Orange, Peppermint, Cinnamon, Grapefruit, Lemon, Eucalyptus and Melaleuca or Tea Tree and learn how to apply them most effectively and how to use them in our daily life for extreme well-being, topically, Internally, aromatically, for cleaning and cooking.

Learn how to make our own toothpaste, face masks and spritz. The workshop includes a fantastic journey in knowledge and understanding, keychain 8-vile holder zip pack with 1 dram of high quality, edible, CPTG DoTerra Lavender essential oil and the products you will make.

‘Reboot and Reevaluate Your Healthy Reality Check’ is priced at B25,000 net per person for 4 Days and 3 Nights including:

Healthy daily meals - 3 breakfasts, 3 lunches and 3 dinners. Two spa massage treatments at Mandara Spa. Daily seminars and activities with practitioners.

Day package and single class are available if you are not able to attend the full program however naturally for the absolute best benefits, we highly recommend the entire program to fully integrate the benefits of each therapy to heal the mind, body and soul where you will learn your new skills to take home and implement into your day to day lifestyle. The single class price starts from B900 net per session.

Early bird promotion, receive 15% discount when made a booking within 31 May 2017. The size of the Wellness Workshop will be between 10 - 15 participants, and is open to the public. Bookings can be made now by contacting Mandara Spa Director, Linda Overman at linda.overman@marriotthotels.com or Tel:+66 76 338 000 ext. 3752. For more information, log onto: jwmarriottphuketresort.com