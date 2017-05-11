Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Health
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

JW Marriott Phuket hosts Reboot & Reevaluate Your Healthy Reality Check

Award winning Phuket beach resort, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa will host the 5th Reboot & Reevaluate Your Healthy Reality Check’ which will be taking place from June 15-18.

The Phuket News

Friday 12 May 2017, 10:00AM

The inspirational four days three nights program flow is designed to educate, motivate and understand such things as health and fitness, aromatherapy, mediation, art therapy and much more.

The programs conducted by experienced wellness practitioners Hayden Rhodes, Craig Burton, Kim White, Christine Reilly and Kathy Russell.

The woman behind this amazing workshop is Linda Overman, Director of Mandara Spa who connects the Phuket’s local specialists together on this event.


Hayden Rhodes’s Workshop Talk

Life coach extraordinaire is on hand to rev up your energy levels with his personally designed programs like, ‘Oh Crap’ – focusing on the importance of Dr Help Yourself, and nourishment.

He offers you reality checks, with answers & solutions on nutrition and has a wealth of knowledge on health & fitness to share with the group and is a steady favourite with past retreat guests. His movement as medicine workshop is legendary.

 

Craig Burton’s Workshop Talk

Our nutritionist, is on hand to do blood screening to evaluate your blood sugar levels, proteins, lipids, inflammatory markers and much more, to help determine your own health challenges.

Nowadays, people’s lifestyle combined with high sugar content in foods, dining out or even the odd glass of wine may affect your results dramatically. Learn what you can do specifically to enhance your personal wellbeing.


Kim White’s Workshop Talks and Classes

Join the enigmatic Kim, Phuket's own yoga aficionado who has some awesome talks on how to meditate using pranayama breath work and participants will feel instant benefits on how and why we meditate.

Kim has an uncanny ability to provide valuable educational yogic advice on how to strengthen your own practice and is able to accommodate all levels of yoga lovers.

Unit - 27


Christine Reilly’s Workshop Class

Christine Reilly is a gifted artist who presently continues her healing modalities integrating her background as a psychiatric nurse and art as therapy.

Through collage, drawing and language you will construct a personalized sketchbook to deepen and broaden an ongoing visual dialogue with yourself which you will uncover an auto-biography to take home with you.

 

Kathy Russell’s Workshop Class

The fun-filled activities and informative hands - on experience with Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade essential oils.  

You will be introduced to 8 essential oils; Lavender, Wild Orange, Peppermint, Cinnamon, Grapefruit, Lemon, Eucalyptus and Melaleuca or Tea Tree and learn how to apply them most effectively and  how to use them in our daily life for extreme well-being, topically, Internally, aromatically, for cleaning and cooking. 

Learn how to make our own toothpaste, face masks and spritz. The workshop includes a fantastic journey in knowledge and understanding, keychain 8-vile holder zip pack with 1 dram of high quality, edible, CPTG DoTerra Lavender essential oil and the products you will make.   

‘Reboot and Reevaluate Your Healthy Reality Check’ is priced at B25,000 net per person for 4 Days and 3 Nights including:

Healthy daily meals - 3 breakfasts, 3 lunches and 3 dinners. Two spa massage treatments at Mandara Spa. Daily seminars and activities with practitioners.

Day package and single class are available if you are not able to attend the full program however naturally for the absolute best benefits, we highly recommend the entire program to fully integrate the benefits of each therapy to heal the mind, body and soul where you will learn your new skills to take home and implement into your day to day lifestyle. The single class price starts from B900 net per session.

 

Early bird promotion, receive 15% discount when made a booking within 31 May 2017. The size of the Wellness Workshop will be between 10 - 15 participants, and is open to the public. Bookings can be made now by contacting Mandara Spa Director, Linda Overman at linda.overman@marriotthotels.com or Tel:+66 76 338 000 ext. 3752. For more information, log onto: jwmarriottphuketresort.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police hunt for bombers

Hopefully these worthless cowards will get caught and receive the highest possible punishment.No mercy with these inhuman beings....(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck

ChrispySweet,doesnt matter if it was a question.The conclusion would be the same.And what insult?It is not my fault if you feel personally addressed b...(Read More)

Phuket driver survives sideways slam into power pole

Let's hope the local people living there were not power cut off due to broken power pole....(Read More)

Soi Dog decries government’s outmoded methods of stray dog control

So we will see more and more rats in the future,as the dogs and cats will vanish or at least heavily reduced after all got sterilised.The garbage pro...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

Christy Sweet: Very well expressed! I was laughing reading Joe12 reaction: ..."who have no knowledge of thai customs, the laws, and policing&quo...(Read More)

Soi Dog decries government’s outmoded methods of stray dog control

The cats are suffering as well. People look after them and then leave Phuket or stop feeding them and they starve to death. Today i took a stray c...(Read More)

Tributes flow Phuket’s Sophie Anderson

Thailand's roads are statistically the second most deadly in the world (IN THE WORLD) and most fatalities here involve motorbikes. In fact it can ...(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck

Christy, to play devils advocate here, to rent a bike here no-one asks you to present your driving licence to show you have had any bike training. Ju...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

Christy, exactly, i'm pretty sure if you asked Thais to describe their culture it wouldn't be "driving crazy, endangering lives and somet...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

Jor12, i understand this country is different, all the Thai way of life, I have been here a few years now, I don't want it to be like my country t...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.