Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

JW Marriott Phuket appoints new Italian Chef de Cuisine Andrea Genio

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa announced this week the appointment of Chef de Cuisine Andrea Genio, 28, to run its Italian kitchen, Cucina.

Wednesday 1 February 2017, 10:47AM

A native Italian, Chef Genio has over decade experience in the Hospitality Industry. He was born in the northern town of Busto Arsizio and developed his passion of cooking as a child at his mother's and grandmother’s side.

“Cooking was sort of in my DNA, with my mother and grandmother both being chefs and previously owning restaurants. I took a lot of influence from my mentors throughout my time in the kitchen” said Chef Andrea.

Chef Andrea followed his passion and attended culinary school in Italy, at Istituto Erminio Maggia of Stresa where he received his formal training and laid the foundation for a career that would place him in the kitchen of world-renowned chefs.

He began his culinary career in his native Italy at La Bisaccia in Sardina, moving on to work under the wing of the talented chef Matteo Vigotti at Novecento. It was during his time at Novecento that the restaurant earned its first Michelin star.

He gained wide-ranging experience in 5-star hotels such as the Grand Hotel Terme, Italy, the Grand Hotel Villa Castagnola in Au Lac, Switzerland and the Grand Hotel Park in Gstaad, Switzerland – mastering his culinary skills and the difficult skills needed to manage the 5-star hotel’s kitchen.

After a time, Chef Andrea's focus shifted to exploring new cultures, both to expand his culinary repertoire and seek a change of scenery – which he found here in Asia.

His eagerness to visit far-flung destinations and discover their exotic ingredients and spices in order to inspire his menus took him to a number of countries across the continent including Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and now Thailand.

Prior joining the kitchen of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s Cucina, he was Chef de Cuisine at the Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra in Cambodia.

United Services Phuket

The fine dining restaurant Cucina seeks to capture Italy’s vibrancy with its open kitchen concept and a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere.

Seasonal dishes are created from premium local and imported ingredients paired with signature drinks and exceptional Italian vintages.

Classic wood-fired oven pizzas can also be ordered to eat in or taked away to be enjoyed poolside or in-room.

Chef Andrea's signature dishes includes Risotto al Nero con Ricci di Mare, which features black ink risotto served with scallion, sautéed red onion and sea urchin; Spaghetti alla Siciliana – spaghetti in while wine sauce served with cauliflower, bread croutons, sun dried tomatoes, raisins, anchovies and pecorino cheese; Rollata di Coniglio Brasata – Rabbit roll stuffed with mushroom and prosciutto served on green peas and black olives... just to name a few.

The degustation lunch or dinner wouldn’t be complete without the dessert, treat yourself to Chef Andrea's “meal-in-the-mouth” Torta Pane e Latte della Val Vigezzo.

The Cucina restaurant opens for lunch from 12.30-3pm and dinner runs from 6-11 pm. Advance reservations are required.

 

For more information or make a reservation, please contact: +66 76 338 000. Email: mhrs.hktjw.fbdiningexperience@marriott.com  or visit: www.jwmarriottphuketresort.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Airport turns to ‘X-Terminal’ to reduce queues

Is the transport minister able to confirm that the correct cleaning materials are being used in the airport toilets?...(Read More)

Phuket Hungarian tourists dead after motorbike slams into pole

So the helmets made absolutely no difference in this accident. My deep condolences also....(Read More)

PM targets police ‘position buying’

“The Prime Minister stressed that any corrupt official must be prosecuted,” she said. It would be good to see the corrupt lady in the Patong im...(Read More)

Chinese New Year brings Phuket B5bn boon

I should also add - how many other tourists are put off from visiting due to the constant pressure of the various touts....(Read More)

Chinese New Year brings Phuket B5bn boon

I have to agree with Kurt about the comment on how much Phuket businesses lose due to the primitive public transport on Phuket. I have been prevent...(Read More)

Phuket court upholds sea gypsies’ rights in land claim ruling

Great news for the "little people" having won their rights against greedy big business profiteers who thought they could do what they wanted...(Read More)

Chinese New Year brings Phuket B5bn boon

Complete Nonsense. Just pep talk. It is impossible to believe given figures until 02 February. The talk is about 27 Jan - 02 February. Today it is...(Read More)

Phuket input sought for light-rail plans

The article says there is a public feedback meeting on Feb.6 and Feb.7.Everyone is invited.So Kurt,you can go there and share your opinion!!!!!!!!!An...(Read More)

‘Namtan’ wins Miss Universe plaudits

She won more than the hearts of Thai people. She won my heart for sure, and she won the internet vote. I feel Namtan should have won the Miss Univer...(Read More)

Phuket Hungarian tourists dead after motorbike slams into pole

My son is 25 yrs old and arrived home from Phuket a few hours ago. As a hungarian mother i feel deep sorry for the parents who lost their beloved one...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.