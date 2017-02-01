JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa announced this week the appointment of Chef de Cuisine Andrea Genio, 28, to run its Italian kitchen, Cucina.

Wednesday 1 February 2017, 10:47AM

A native Italian, Chef Genio has over decade experience in the Hospitality Industry. He was born in the northern town of Busto Arsizio and developed his passion of cooking as a child at his mother's and grandmother’s side.

“Cooking was sort of in my DNA, with my mother and grandmother both being chefs and previously owning restaurants. I took a lot of influence from my mentors throughout my time in the kitchen” said Chef Andrea.

Chef Andrea followed his passion and attended culinary school in Italy, at Istituto Erminio Maggia of Stresa where he received his formal training and laid the foundation for a career that would place him in the kitchen of world-renowned chefs.

He began his culinary career in his native Italy at La Bisaccia in Sardina, moving on to work under the wing of the talented chef Matteo Vigotti at Novecento. It was during his time at Novecento that the restaurant earned its first Michelin star.

He gained wide-ranging experience in 5-star hotels such as the Grand Hotel Terme, Italy, the Grand Hotel Villa Castagnola in Au Lac, Switzerland and the Grand Hotel Park in Gstaad, Switzerland – mastering his culinary skills and the difficult skills needed to manage the 5-star hotel’s kitchen.

After a time, Chef Andrea's focus shifted to exploring new cultures, both to expand his culinary repertoire and seek a change of scenery – which he found here in Asia.

His eagerness to visit far-flung destinations and discover their exotic ingredients and spices in order to inspire his menus took him to a number of countries across the continent including Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and now Thailand.

Prior joining the kitchen of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s Cucina, he was Chef de Cuisine at the Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra in Cambodia.

The fine dining restaurant Cucina seeks to capture Italy’s vibrancy with its open kitchen concept and a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere.

Seasonal dishes are created from premium local and imported ingredients paired with signature drinks and exceptional Italian vintages.

Classic wood-fired oven pizzas can also be ordered to eat in or taked away to be enjoyed poolside or in-room.

Chef Andrea's signature dishes includes Risotto al Nero con Ricci di Mare, which features black ink risotto served with scallion, sautéed red onion and sea urchin; Spaghetti alla Siciliana – spaghetti in while wine sauce served with cauliflower, bread croutons, sun dried tomatoes, raisins, anchovies and pecorino cheese; Rollata di Coniglio Brasata – Rabbit roll stuffed with mushroom and prosciutto served on green peas and black olives... just to name a few.

The degustation lunch or dinner wouldn’t be complete without the dessert, treat yourself to Chef Andrea's “meal-in-the-mouth” Torta Pane e Latte della Val Vigezzo.

The Cucina restaurant opens for lunch from 12.30-3pm and dinner runs from 6-11 pm. Advance reservations are required.

For more information or make a reservation, please contact: +66 76 338 000. Email: mhrs.hktjw.fbdiningexperience@marriott.com or visit: www.jwmarriottphuketresort.com