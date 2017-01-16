JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s Siam Deli has announced the return of fine chocolate connoisseur and pastry chef Jean-Marc Bernelin. He will be taking over the JW Marriott’s pasty kitchen for the week from today, Jan 16, until Jan 22.

Monday 16 January 2017, 06:07PM

Chef Jean-Marc is a master chocolate maker and technical advisor from Callebaut, a renowned Belgian chocolate maker.

From Today to Sunday, Chef Jean-Marc will be putting his renowned pastry skills to work at the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa bakery, preparing items which will be available at Siam Deli throughout this week.

Some items will even be added to the deli’s regular menu. Such as chestnut and cognac ganache, passion fruit ice cream, hazelnut praline, clotted cream with strawberry scone, Callebaut chocolate drink and chocolate hazelnut cake – all featuring divine Callebaut chocolate among their ingredients.

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa uses Callebaut chocolate in its bakery items year-round.

Chef Jean-Marc will be holding afternoon chocolate cooking demonstrations at Siam Deli throughout the Callebaut chocolate week, a hands-on activity everyone is invited to enjoy.

Complimentary demonstration space is limited, so advanced reservations are required.

During the Callebaut chocolate week JW Marriott be offering Afternoon Tea promotions at Siam Deli and Sala Sawasdee Lobby Bar, featuring a superb selection of chocolates, pastries, sandwiches and scones for B850++ for two, including coffee or tea.

At Siam Deli, the Afternoon Tea can be taken in exquisite fashion alongside the picturesque Lotus Pond.

For over a century, Callebaut chocolate has been making the finest gourmet chocolate and remains today one of the rare chocolate makers to select, roast and grind cacao beans into its own secret cocoa base. The company’s products are exported the world over.

Holding a great passion for pastry making, Jean-Marc’s extensive experience as a pastry chef in Paris and Singapore was instrumental in his appointment as International Technical Advisor, a role which sees him travel throughout Asia launching new products at trade fairs and conducting demonstrations and customer training.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact Restaurant Reservations on +66 76 338 000 or via e-mail: mhrs.hktjw.fbdiningexperience@marriott.com