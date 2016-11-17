Fellow academy player Birdy did extremely well again and found himself in the final against an older opponent that he lost to last time 4-1, 4-1.
This time Birdy showed his vast improvement but just missed out on first spot losing 5-4, 5-4 in a tough match that even saw a rally of over 50 shots.
BISP RPT Tennis Academy Head Coach Lee Austrin said, “The BISP youngsters are really improving fast and playing above their years, and it is only a matter of time before the results follow! Well done to our young players.”
