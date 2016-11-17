TENNIS: Congratulations go out to Ken Nakinishi from the BISP RPT Tennis Academy, who competed in his first ranking event at last weekend’s Krasea tournament for players aged eight and under, narrowly losing out in the first round to a more experienced opponent in a super tiebreaker 12-10 after going one set each. A great effort on his first time out.

Thursday 17 November 2016, 11:28AM

BISP RPT Tennis Academy students Ken Nakinishi (left) and Birdy.

Fellow academy player Birdy did extremely well again and found himself in the final against an older opponent that he lost to last time 4-1, 4-1.

This time Birdy showed his vast improvement but just missed out on first spot losing 5-4, 5-4 in a tough match that even saw a rally of over 50 shots.

BISP RPT Tennis Academy Head Coach Lee Austrin said, “The BISP youngsters are really improving fast and playing above their years, and it is only a matter of time before the results follow! Well done to our young players.”

For more information, visit www.bisphuket.ac.th/tennis