BOXING: Anthony Joshua can stun Wladimir Klitschko to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion, according to the British fighter’s trainer Rob McCracken.

Sunday 18 December 2016, 10:00AM

England’s Anthony Joshua celebrates beating USA’s Eric Molina during the IBF World Heavyweight Championship boxing match in Manchester, north-west England last Saturday (Dec 10). Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP

Former Olympic gold medallist Joshua linked up with McCracken on a full-time basis before beating Eric Molina in a second successful defence of his IBF heavyweight title last Saturday (Dec 10).

McCracken looked on as Joshua stopped Molina within three rounds at Manchester Arena, with promoter Eddie Hearn swiftly announcing a deal had been struck for the Briton and Klitschko to meet in a unification showdown at Wembley Stadium on April 29.

Convinced Joshua, 27, can topple giant Ukrainian Klitschko, who will be 41 by the time the fight takes place, McCracken told BBC Radio Five Live: “Klitschko’s beaten big punchers before, but I think Anthony’s more than a big puncher.

“Anthony can box, can move well, has great balance. Speed is the key as well - when you have his speed, they don’t see the punches coming. And that will be the plan for Klitschko, that Klitschko just can’t avoid or defend what’s coming from Anthony.

“Without a doubt he can knock anybody out. If he hits them hard enough, he will without a doubt knock them out.

“He’s looking forward to it. He’s enjoying his boxing. The tests lie ahead but he’s in a great place and we’re more than confident that he’ll beat Klitschko.

“My gut feeling and my experience tells me he’s the real deal and I think he’s more than capable of becoming undisputed heavyweight champion.”