Blues Shouter Jimmy Fame will perform with the Colin Hill Band and guest artists Jeffery Sevilla and Patrick Chua at the New Roadhouse in Karon. The evening will bring together Blues, Jazz and Rock ‘n’ Roll under one roof in a benefit for HELMETS FOR KIDS charity - Rotary Club Of Patong Beach.
Doors open 7:30 PM. Music from 9:00. Tickets 850 THB (includes BBQ buffet and 2 drinks)
Tickets: phuketticketmaster.com
Info: www.rotarypatong.org or kareneidsvik@gmail.com or Khun Bier 081-691-3285.
Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Live89.5