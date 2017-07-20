BANGKOK: Disgraced former monk Nen Kham arrived in Bangkok from the United States last night (July 19) with a team of prosecutors and Department of Special Investigation (DSI) officials.

Thursday 20 July 2017, 09:24AM

After his arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport late yesterday (July 19), the ex-monk and former flashy cleric was whisked to the DSI headquarters for processing and interrogation. Photo: Patipat Janthong

Wirapol Sukphol, 38, formerly Nen Kham, was escorted from California on an airliner to Tokyo and was switched to Thai Airways International flight TG677 for the final leg to Bangkok.

He wore Buddhist robes despite having been dismissed from the clergy.

DSI director-general Paisit Wongmuang and other officials were waiting for the former monk at the airport, from where he was whisked to the DSI for interrogation after going through the immigration process.

The former abbot of Khantitham forest monastery in Kanthararom district of Si Sa Ket province will face five charges concerning money laundering, child abduction, raping a girl under 15, violations of the Computer Crime Act and fraud.

Col Paisit said yesterday that the questioning process could drag on until this morning (July 20) and the flamboyant former monk will then be sent to court for detention.

Wirapol, whose monastic name is Luang Pu Nen Kham Chattiko, fled the country for the US in 2013 and was sent back under the extradition agreement between the two countries after he was arrested in July last year.

