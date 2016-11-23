BASKETBALL: Team Jer-Jer romped to victory after beating Team PBB 84-75 in the Phuket Pinoy Cup 2016 basketball final face-off held at Kajonkiet International School Gymnasium last Sunday (Nov 20).

Wednesday 23 November 2016, 10:14AM

Winners of the Phuket Phuket Pinoy Cup 2016 basketball final, Team Jer-Jer. Photo: Jethro Agabao

To cheers and yells from nearly 300 spectators, both teams set the scoreboard alight, but it was a roller-coaster affair as each team stole the lead from the other. It was not until the third quarter when players from both teams started to leap to play above the rims in their attempts to gain a clear lead over their adversaries.

However, Team Jer-Jer’s up-tempo play in the fourth quarter led them to victory, creating a 9-point lead at the final hooter.

“It’s not just about winning. It’s about teamwork,” said Joemarr Sabaricos of the Jer-Jer squad.

In response, Biboy Causing of Team PBB said, “We did not sustain our lead and lost some key opportunities when we needed them most.”

This year’s Pinoy Cup league, sponsored by CIMB Bank, was organised with the help of members from the Phuket Seventh-day Adventist Church, of which many Filipinos on the island are part of.

“Through the effort of Filipino community here in Phuket, we can be able to have this sporting event that enables the community to show unity through sports,” said Game Commissioner Redentor Habla.

Aside from basketball, other sporting events held as part of the Pinoy Cup include volleyball, badminton and table tennis. All winning teams received trophies.

Although the Phuket Pinoy Cup is held with the hope of fostering camaraderie between Filipinos, the organisers assured that next year’s league – starting in May, 2017 – will be more exciting and bigger as they plan to open the sports events to other interested foreign nationals.

For more information about the Pinoy Cup league, contact Mr Habla at dehnz1@yahoo.com or call 085-3564735.