Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Japanese prosecutors release Suphat, drop charges

BANGKOK: The senior Thai official detained in Kyoto for a possible theft charge has been released Friday evening, according to the Foreign Ministry.

crime,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 28 January 2017, 12:32PM

Spokesman Sek Wannamethee said Japanese prosecutors had released Suphat Saguandeekul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property, at 5:50pm Japanese time (3:50pm Bangkok time) on Friday (Jan 28).

“The order came after the prosecutors and police considered the theft a misdemeanour which was not premeditated and did not cause damage to others.

“Damages have been paid to the hotel and the Thai Osaka consular office is arranging for Mr Supat to meet his family who's there. It's also preparing for his return,” he said.

Mr Suphat was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing three paintings worth about ¥15,000 (B4,635 baht) from a hotel in Kyoto.

Among the three paintings stolen was one of Japanese adult movie star Saori Hara, reported Thai news organisation TNN24 (See Coconuts Bangkok report here)

 

Read original Bangkok Post story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Parrotfish poaching Chinese tourist fined B100,000

SO let me get this straight... A van driver destroys a house, kills 3 passengers, injures 6 others and is fined 150,000 Baht and has yet to be charged...(Read More)

Phuket dive instructor crackdown may have ‘terminal effect’, warns industry representative

ATUS is going through difficult times. In 'heavy seas'. The action of the thai authorities are partly unlawfull, illegal, sabotaging the ...(Read More)

Phuket dive instructor crackdown may have ‘terminal effect’, warns industry representative

The main problem is about freelance foreigners working as dive Instructors who are getting their work-permits by opening Thai companies with Thai nomi...(Read More)

Alarm raised over streams redirected by development affecting Phuket’s coastal reefs

Well... here is the results of ZERO land use planning and rampant development conducted by people that couldn't care less about the negative effec...(Read More)

‘Good sign’ for official in paintings theft case: source

This is classic! What a petty little man...there on official business and just can't help himself from stealing pictures (one of a porn star) of ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Rorii...never heard of tree checks. Next you be wanting a department for shark teeth checks, or wildlife stability checks. And you want the government...(Read More)

Two people injured when pickup truck and Phuket tour bus collide

Bus crash...or if you walk in the rain - according to Kurt and Rorii. ...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

I try to imagine that Kurt and his buddy Rorii getting a chance to change Thailand for the better.What a disaster it would be!Please Rorii,no more of ...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 67, in coma after being pulled unconscious from Phuket hotel pool

Kurt...can't you read and understand the article man. It says, "It was raining at the time the incident took place." so it doesn't m...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

I guess you all dont realize where you actually are.Reminder: YOU ARE IN ASIA.You cant change it.If you dont like it go home and stop insulting the lo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.