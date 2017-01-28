BANGKOK: The senior Thai official detained in Kyoto for a possible theft charge has been released Friday evening, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Saturday 28 January 2017, 12:32PM

Spokesman Sek Wannamethee said Japanese prosecutors had released Suphat Saguandeekul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property, at 5:50pm Japanese time (3:50pm Bangkok time) on Friday (Jan 28).

“The order came after the prosecutors and police considered the theft a misdemeanour which was not premeditated and did not cause damage to others.

“Damages have been paid to the hotel and the Thai Osaka consular office is arranging for Mr Supat to meet his family who's there. It's also preparing for his return,” he said.

Mr Suphat was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing three paintings worth about ¥15,000 (B4,635 baht) from a hotel in Kyoto.

Among the three paintings stolen was one of Japanese adult movie star Saori Hara, reported Thai news organisation TNN24 (See Coconuts Bangkok report here)

