It’s all about the cricket

CRICKET: On Saturday Nov 19, the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) hosted their last team of the 2016 touring season at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang, that team being the longest standing team to visit the island, the Singapore Cricket Club (SCC).

Matt Pond

Sunday 4 December 2016, 11:00AM

SCC captain Hugh Darwell (left) hands the ‘Sensible’ Cup to PCG captain Anthony Van Blerk.
SCC captain Hugh Darwell (left) hands the 'Sensible' Cup to PCG captain Anthony Van Blerk.

The Phuket News were lucky to be invited to interview the team’s captain Hugh Darwell, and in the following article we will find out more about him, his role within the SCC and a few more cricket related issues. At 55, Australian born Darwell has been living and working in Singapore for 11 years having moved there from Sydney in 2005.

He sees himself as a relatively recent member of the club having joined in January 2012, however, he says that the club is slightly older than himself having been founded in 1852.

“I became involved with the SCC after meeting a number of members socially, but in 2011 I was enticed to join the tour to Phuket that November.

“I actually came along as a non-playing member of the tour squad and thoroughly enjoyed my time. But having not played cricket for around 20 years I thought it would be a lot of fun to join a veteran’s team and did so on my return to Singapore following the Phuket tour,” Darwell told The Phuket News.

“This year was my 6th tour to Phuket,” he added.

Asked how he has seen cricket change on the island over those six years, Darwell said that it’s difficult to judge, what with the team only visiting for one game a year.

“However, the most noticeable change is the new blood that has come into the cricket teams we play against. A number of guys in the team we played on Saturday were new faces which shows that cricket in Phuket is alive and well,” he said.

“I appreciate that, as because we play our game on Saturday, a number of PCG players are not available…..and this probably helped keep the game closer than it otherwise would have been,” he added.

But there is a big difference when comparing the social cricket scene amongst expats in Singapore and Phuket, even with the size of the communities being taken into account.

“Singapore has a vibrant cricket community with over 100 teams playing in six league divisions and two corporate leagues,” Darwell explained.

“The social side of cricket in Singapore is also alive and well with countless other teams playing each other on a purely social basis. The large Indian, Australian and English communities in Singapore feed all of those teams.”

But despite that, Darwell was still upbeat about the much smaller cricketing fraternity here on the island.

“I think Phuket cricket is doing very well, given the smaller player base that it has.

“It seems to me that the main challenge facing Phuket cricket is a financial one, ensuring that cricket can afford to continue into the future and give young players on the island a chance to play,” Darwell said.

Lemongrass House

“But it would also be be great to see more locals playing the game.

“I recall a few years ago, you had some very promising Thai boys playing, which was great to see, but I understand that they have drifted away from the game.

“This is a similar problem to that faced in Singapore, trying to attract local kids to the game,” he added.

And of course it’s not only the cricket that the members of the SCC get to enjoy during their trips to Phuket. As we all know, it has so much more to offer.

“The lads, of course, enjoy a tour so we end up squeezing a couple of games of golf in on Thursday and Friday before the game. The other main things we get from our visits to Phuket are multiple hangovers and empty wallets,” Darwell said jokingly.

Turning to the cricketing facilities available here on the island, Darwell says that the ACG is a fantastic facility and that the team love playing there.

“But what we find most impressive is the great hospitality we are greeted with each and every time we visit. We are always made to feel very welcome, no matter what the result of the game,” he said.

As is the case every year, the game on Nov 19 wasn’t simply a friendly affair, it was played for the “Sensible” Cup. To many this will probably mean nothing, so Darwell explained,

“The ‘Sensible’ Cup is named after my Saturday XI captain predecessor, Matthew “Captain Sensible” Streeton. He donated the cup to celebrate the camaraderie between our two Clubs.

“We won it last year, but handed it back this year.

“Any team that SCC puts out on the field is always serious about winning the game we are playing in, but what is more important to us is the spirit in which the game is played,” Darwell said.

“We are a team full of old blokes who love their cricket, with the age range of the team being 40 to 56 on Saturday. We caught like champions (seven catches, no drops), but unfortunately were beaten by the better side on the day, particularly Henno who scored 68 not out.

“We had no answer to his superb batting.

“Well played PCG, but we’ll be back next year, hungry to regain the Sensible Cup,” he added.

 

 
