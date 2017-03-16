Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
ISS in Singapore netball competition

NETBALL: The International School of Samui (ISS) girls netball team travelled to Singapore last weekend to participate in the SEA U16s netball tournament, hosted by the Tanglin Trust School.

Thursday 16 March 2017, 09:53AM

The girls left tournament on a high with a better knowledge of the rules of the game.
The competition saw 17 international schools from across South East Asia take part and the winning team in both U19s and U16s categories was the specialist Singapore Sports School.

The team from ISS showed great resilience in their first ever competitive tournament against other schools; winning and drawing games and losing others. They left the tournament on a high with a better knowledge of the rules and a focus to improve and do even better in 2018.

“At ISS we always strive to provide a well-rounded and active environment for our students never allowing our size and location to hinder those opportunities”, commented one of the ISS directors/staff accompanying the team to Singapore.

“For this particular event the senior students spent months fundraising to achieve their goal of travelling to the tournament at a reasonable cost. Miss Mooney, our ISS science teacher, led the coaching and fundraising and supported the girls over the weekend.”

“My greatest wish would be for more competitive practice”, said Miss Mooney. “If other international schools on the island could develop their team-sports provision and inter-school games this would give all students some games practice… meaning they would be on a level-playing field against larger international schools across the region. Thus, we hope to see the other island international schools develop their sports provision”.  

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

Netball is a tactical and fast game requiring players to be analytical and well-disciplined on court. The Olympic recognised sport is played throughout the Commonwealth countries and features as a core sport at the Commonwealth Games which take place every 4 years.

Netball was introduced at ISS in 2016 with girls from both the senior and junior schools playing regularly.

The aim of the school is to increase more friendly games against schools and clubs on the island and in the region.

For further information or photos contact Victoria at: activities@iss.ac.th and visit www.iss.ac.th

 

 
