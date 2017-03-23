Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Israeli archaeologists shine light on life in time of Christ

ISRAEL: The Israel Antiquities Authority last week offered a rare glimpse into its storerooms, where staff said recent archaeological discoveries have cast new light on life at the time of Christ.

religion, culture,

AFP

Thursday 23 March 2017, 02:11PM

Professor Gideon Avni of the Israel Antiquities Authority displays the original Magdala Stone which was discovered in a Galilean synagogue dating to the Second Temple period (50 BC-100 AD). Photo: Menahem Kahana/AFP
Professor Gideon Avni of the Israel Antiquities Authority displays the original Magdala Stone which was discovered in a Galilean synagogue dating to the Second Temple period (50 BC-100 AD). Photo: Menahem Kahana/AFP

The event was organised ahead of the upcoming Christian holiday of Easter, which marks the resurrection of Jesus following his crucifixion.

Among finds from the first century AD discovered around Jerusalem and the Galilee, where the Bible says Jesus lived and preached, are vases, cooking utensils, a wine press, nails used in crucifixions, jewellery and ossuaries.

“Nowadays we can restore in a very clear way the daily life during that period, from the moment of birth, through the person’s life, his dining customs, where he travelled across the land, and until his day of death including his burial,” Gideon Avni, head of the authority’s archaeology division, said.

“Over the past 20 years we have made a great leap in understanding the way of life of Jesus and his contemporaries,” he said.

“Every week new elements are discovered which allow a better understanding of this period.

“The names on the ossuaries were recognisable, with known figures that are mentioned in the Talmud for example, and this is how you create the connection between what you find nowadays and the people who lived here 2,000 years ago.”

Avni said that the authority is custodian of more than one million objects, and each year receives about 40,000 new finds from about 300 archaeological sites.

SAFE FERTILITY CENTER

“The essential thing for us is to be able to understand very precisely the way of life in the time of Jesus, from birth to death,” he said.

The authority also displayed coins from the late Byzantine period, which had been concealed by their owner inside the wall of a building, apparently as he fled an invading Persian army.

“He probably hoped to go back and collect it, but today we know that he was unable to do so,” archaeologist Annette Landes-Nagar told journalists.

“This invasion was one of the factors that culminated in the end of Byzantine rule in the land of Israel.”

She added that the nine pieces from the seventh century AD were discovered in the ruins of a building used by pilgrims on the road to Jerusalem from Jaffa seaport.

Remains of a Byzantine church were excavated nearby.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

All car passengers now required to buckle up

Marcher: The new law is to force passengers in the rear of the vehicle to buckle up. You don't wear a seat belt? That is akin to riding a motorbi...(Read More)

All car passengers now required to buckle up

If section 44 really means something than use it to take minivans, taxis and tuk tuks without safety belts off the road until safety belts are install...(Read More)

All car passengers now required to buckle up

Kurt: Are you commenting just for the sake of seeing your name or do you not understand why section 44 was used? If the government went by the normal...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Bravo Carol Jadzia, You did explain it so well. Fantastic! Lets hope people read it, think about it and use for themselves in more careful driving....(Read More)

All car passengers now required to buckle up

Interesting reading, that use of section 44 just for buckle up. In this case a inflator use of section 44, for a simple matter. Why not to use sec...(Read More)

Phuket court hands suspended sentence to Aussie tourist Keating for jet-ski death

So the price of a life in Thailand is now a huge AUD $188-84. So sad...(Read More)

Phuket gunman in Patong tuk-tuk boss slaying hits ‘most wanted’ list

Easy solution. Move ALL tuk tuks from Patong and only have the great motorbike taxi service, the taxi meter and the normal taxi service. The Tuk tuks ...(Read More)

Out-of-control pickup ploughs into four vehicles in Phuket, two people injured

Its not the drink thats the problem. ( yes it counts for a small amount). But the real reason the fact that too many just cant drive, have no license ...(Read More)

All car passengers now required to buckle up

Let's see who polices this then!!! Marcher, what else do i need to add you manage to insult yourself!...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Dear TPN Editors, Please write Carol Jadzia's comment in Thai and send it to all the newspapers to publish because it seems this very basic drivin...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.