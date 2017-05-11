The 12th edition of the Laguna Phuket Marathon, considered to be Asia’s largest destination marathon, presents runners with the chance to test their endurance on a beautiful-yet-challenging race course in one of the most famous destinations in the world.

Sunday 14 May 2017, 10:00AM

This year’s marathon will take place over two days, June 3-4. The 2km, 5km and 10.5km races will take place on the afternoon of June 3 whereas the half marathon and marathon will start in the early morning of June 4.

The event is expected to attract more than 8,000 athletes from across the Asia Pacific region, Europe and the Americas.

The first Laguna Phuket Marathon was held in 2005 in response to the 2004 tsunami to celebrate and support the island’s fast recovery.

The event showcased the resilience of local businesses and communities, and to this day, continues to support the Phuket’s economy during a period of the year when the island is typically quiet.

The event has never been about breaking records – rather, participants return to the annual event to support the local community and enjoy one of the most popular lifestyle sporting events in Asia.

The three-day event offers a range of sporting and social events. In addition to the marathon, participants can sign up for a half marathon, a 10.5km run, a 5.km run and a 2km kids’ run.

There will also be parties, trophy presentations and an expo where local businesses and sponsors showcase their products and services.

Runners commence the course at Laguna and head north through local villages and picturesque pineapple and rubber plantations.

It is a fun and family oriented affair in conjunction with the Laguna Phuket Foundation, which supports educational and social development of local communities and the conservation of marine and terrestrial environments.

Organised by Go Adventure Asia, the Laguna Phuket Marathon continues to support a number of local charities; runners are encouraged to raise money for charity through the Laguna Phuket Foundation.

Live 89.5 is a proud media sponsor of this event.

For more information visit: phuketmarathon.com or www.facebook.com/phuketmarathon.