Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Island readies for Laguna Phuket Marathon

The 12th edition of the Laguna Phuket Marathon, considered to be Asia’s largest destination marathon, presents runners with the chance to test their endurance on a beautiful-yet-challenging race course in one of the most famous destinations in the world.

The Phuket News

Sunday 14 May 2017, 10:00AM

Competitors take their places at the starting line for the Laguna Phuket Marathon in 2016.

This year’s marathon will take place over two days, June 3-4. The 2km, 5km and 10.5km races will take place on the afternoon of June 3 whereas the half marathon and marathon will start in the early morning of June 4.

The event is expected to attract more than 8,000 athletes from across the Asia Pacific region, Europe and the Americas.

The first Laguna Phuket Marathon was held in 2005 in response to the 2004 tsunami to celebrate and support the island’s fast recovery.

The event showcased the resilience of local businesses and communities, and to this day, continues to support the Phuket’s economy during a period of the year when the island is typically quiet.

The event has never been about breaking records – rather, participants return to the annual event to support the local community and enjoy one of the most popular lifestyle sporting events in Asia.

The three-day event offers a range of sporting and social events. In addition to the marathon, participants can sign up for a half marathon, a 10.5km run, a 5.km run and a 2km kids’ run.

There will also be parties, trophy presentations and an expo where local businesses and sponsors showcase their products and services.

Runners commence the course at Laguna and head north through local villages and picturesque pineapple and rubber plantations.

It is a fun and family oriented affair in conjunction with the Laguna Phuket Foundation, which supports educational and social development of local communities and the conservation of marine and terrestrial environments.

Organised by Go Adventure Asia, the Laguna Phuket Marathon continues to support a number of local charities; runners are encouraged to raise money for charity through the Laguna Phuket Foundation.

 

Live 89.5 is a proud media sponsor of this event.

For more information visit: phuketmarathon.com or www.facebook.com/phuketmarathon.

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket's Immigration Volunteers are a lifeline for both tourists and residents

All Immigration Volunteers are great people. I dare to say that Phuket thai Immigration officers hardly could do their job properly without the forei...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Think before you clean

On Phuket it is: "talk first before you do". That is the big problem here. And than the doings are not happening, see Surin Beach....(Read More)

Phuket Surin Beach buildings destroyed

Sam hayman: Words, just words from a arm chair in a AC office. As we say, the truth has longer legs than the lies of Phuket officials. They all loo...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Long-term leases unenforceable, again

Maybe I and others will now receive an apology from the real estate "experts" on here who deride us as "fools" for saying, "D...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Long-term leases unenforceable, again

Why do people get taken in by these dubious methods to get around the law here? The law is 30 years and that is that. Now they are relying on the good...(Read More)

World lifeguard chief appeals to PM Prayut over Phuket drownings

One cannot deny 20 or more people are losing their lives, for whatever reason at Phuket beaches every summer. That is what I call dangerous. Is anyon...(Read More)

Ride for love: Phuket locals call for decency after Russian couple caught in the act in the back of tuk-tuk

Pauly44...name any country which is devoid of the ills of which you speak. The sale of sex had been around for centuries and not solely confined to Th...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Long-term leases unenforceable, again

Thai law provides for 30 years maximum on a residential lease. Period. Plenty of "lawyers" made lots of moolah writing up fancy leases 30 +...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Long-term leases unenforceable, again

once burned...Courts cannot nor do they change the law. That is the prerogative of Parliament. Courts merely interpret the law. Precedents of higher C...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Think before you clean

For decades now I have generated- per week, only small plastic grocery bag of "garbage" mostly chicken bones and bathroom waste, which is c...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.