This Sunday(Jan 8), members of the island’s Patong (PCC) and Thalang (TCC) cricket clubs will once again compete in annual “Shezza” Cup, a game which is played in memory of Tristan Sheridan who was a very talented cricketer and added a lot to Phuket’s cricket scene.

Thursday 5 January 2017, 11:57AM

Members of the island’s cricketing fraternity return to the ACG this Sunday (Jan 8) to compete in the annual ‘Shezza’ Cup. Photo: Michael Way

The game will be the first to be played at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) for 2017.

Although the teams for both the PCC and TCC sides are still being finalised, the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) are inviting everyone to the ACG to watch and support, and to make the day a special one for Tristan’s family who will be flying over from Australia to enjoy the game.

The Shezza Cup is traditionally a 30-overs affair played between PCC and TCC and previous games have been highly competitive being played hard on the field and highly social afterwards, just like Tristan used to play the game.

In last year’s game, TCC won by just 25 runs and the game again produced inspirational performances by batsman and bowlers from both teams with a total of 589 runs being scored and 17 wickets taken, but TCC reclaimed the cup in fitting fashion.

Sunday’s game is set for a 10am start and should be finished around mid-afternoon.

The Boundary Bar will be open and providing food and beverages throughout the day. The PCG look forward to seeing as many of you there as possible.

There are cricket matches nearly every Sunday at the purpose built ACG in Thalang, and directions to this first-class cricketing facility can be found at www.acgphuket.com.

Anyone who may be interested in getting involved in playing cricket, umpiring/ scoring or simply wanting to watch and support cricket at a social level, please get in touch by emailing phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com. Alternatively, you can log onto www.phuketcricket.com and leave a message and/or contact PCG via their Phuket Cricket Group Facebook page.