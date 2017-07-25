Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Internet drug king said to be worth B10bn

BANGKOK: Police believe a Canadian-Thai couple who allegedly ran a website trading in various illicit items, including drugs and firearms, possessed at least B10 billion worth of assets earned from the worldwide network.

crime, drugs, police, transport, technology,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 25 July 2017, 08:42AM

Cazes was believed to have run the website to trade and distribute illegal items worldwide. He used Thailand as his home and the centre for his online operation, Gen Chalermkiat said. Photo: Chanat Katanyu
Cazes was believed to have run the website to trade and distribute illegal items worldwide. He used Thailand as his home and the centre for his online operation, Gen Chalermkiat said. Photo: Chanat Katanyu

Alexandre Cazes, a native of Quebec and the alleged mastermind behind the now-closed AlphaBay.com market website, was found hanged inside a cell at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) on July 12, seven days after he and his Thai wife, Sunisa Thapsuwan, were arrested at one of their homes in Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana district.

Deputy police chief Chalermkiat Sriworakhan told a news briefing at the NSB yesterday (July 24) that the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had sought cooperation from several Thai agencies, including the NSB and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), in their efforts to apprehend Cazes, 26.

The local investigation formed a part of what was called Operation Bayonet, jointly carried out by authorities from the United States, Canada, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Cyprus, Lithuania and Thailand.

Most of the countries were involved because Cazes and his wife had assets there, including bank accounts and property. For example, Cazes was in the process of purchasing “economic citizenship” in Cyprus by purchase of a home worth more than B3 million (B116.76mn).

Cazes was believed to have run the website to trade and distribute illegal items worldwide. He used Thailand as his home and the centre for his online operation, Gen Chalermkiat said.

Cazes was wanted on 16 charges by the US, including the sale of controlled substances.

The US warrants were sent to Thailand to seek his arrest and extradition, he said.

Thai police investigators found out that Cazes had married Ms Sunisa and stayed in a housing estate on Phutthamonthon Sai 3 Rd in tambon Sala Thammasop, he said.

Police found several luxury cars at the house, where the couple enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle but did not appear to have any permanent jobs, Gen Chalermkiat said.

Cazes was allegedly involved in numerous package deliveries and money transactions, paying tens of millions of baht each time online, the officer said, adding the Canadian also gave huge amounts of money to his wife for spending.

For example, of 11 commercial bank accounts held by the couple, four were exclusively in the name of Ms Sunisa. She also was the sole owner of a Bitcoin account in Nonthaburi.

Police later sought the Criminal Court’s approval for warrants for the arrest of the couple with Cazes wanted for extradition and his wife for conspiracy in money laundering.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

A group of US officials then travelled to Thailand to work with local officials and hatch a plan to apprehend the couple.

Anti-drug agents cleaned out and seized all the cash they could find from the Cazes couple (including wallets and purse) including from their homes. Most came from 11 commercial bank accounts and two Bitcoin accounts – four held exclusively by Ms Sunisa. The Cazes were subsequently arrested at one of their houses on July 5, where several computers were seized. At the time of the surprise raid, Cazes’ personal laptop was logged onto AlphaBay, allowing agents to seize a large amount of information including names and passwords of Cazes and his site administrators – none of whom are believed to be Thai or in Thailand.

Officials later widened the probe and seized assets, including four houses, three luxury cars – a Lamborghini, a Porsche and Ms Sunisa’s Mini – a BMW motorcycle and money in digital currency, worth B255mn, as well as Lithuanian currency worth B54.6mn.

The digital currency included Bitcoins, Ethereum, Monero and ZCash. Users of AlphaBay were expected to pay for goods in cryptocurrency, and Cazes, as site owner, took a commission of every sale and trade – similar to eBay but involving only illegal goods.

Around B46mn were seized from Cazes’ Thai bank accounts, bringing the total worth of his seized assets to B726.3mn.

With the efforts to extradite Cazes under way, the suspect allegedly hanged himself with a towel in his NSB holding cell on July 12.

Lt Gen Sommai Kongwisaisuk, chief of the NSB, said Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine had confirmed Cazes hanged himself as there was no trace of physical injury on his body.

He affirmed the probe into the case would not be deterred by the death of the suspect.

Authorities now expect the total worth of his assets and property to reach at least B10bn and were looking for more of his wealth.

Lt Gen Sommai said the suspect, who had an IQ of 140, was computer savvy, and started hacking websites when he was only 14.

Ms Sunisa is so far the only Thai person linked to the illicit network, but the investigation is being widened, he said.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

i hope the tuk tuk"s force a mexican stand off and get their arses kicked by a few RPG"S. Seriously, i dont think anything will happen as ha...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

So Eagle/Joe 12/Jor12, by me shining yet another light on the fact that the BIBs are corrupt to the core and that they disproportionately target faran...(Read More)

Man attacked by Phuket Town monkeys

Time to move them to 'inactive posts'....(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Blah Blah of course same old from you Eagle, strange you're quoting comments from the past, tourism revenue is of course always welcome in my coun...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Pauly44,comment from 13.22.Of course in your country every foreigner gets treated like a friend and nobody would ever think of money making from touri...(Read More)

Phuket expats call for action over deadly Patong Hill road

Neither options would work in my book Christy, far too much traffic flows through there for any disruptions, have a weigh/checking station off the mai...(Read More)

Phuket expats call for action over deadly Patong Hill road

Pauly 44, The authorities were going to post police at the bottom of the hill which was going to cause congestion anyway. Not only is that futile, but...(Read More)

Chinese girl, 11, dies after snorkelling off Phuket

Timothy...she is an 11 year old child with parents, extended family and friends...a fellow human being. Compassion is obviously not one of your strong...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Jimbobwalton: I am the same, i avoid Patong like the plague and have not used a tuk tuk for about 19 years...and yes there weren't that many aroun...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

CaptainJack69...I find ematt's comments far from "vapid" in that he has an extremely valid point and relevant. One only has to read his ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.