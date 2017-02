Start From: Wednesday 8 March 2017, 12:00PM to Wednesday 8 March 2017, 03:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

In celebration of International Women’s Day come and join Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach on Wednesday 8th March for a lunch starting at 12.00 pm with a specially created menu for the event. International Women’s Day is a time to reflect on progress made and to call for changes 10% of our proceeds will go to Yaowawit Orphanage, where 120 girls and boys ranging from 3 to 18 years old are living.

For all enquiries, menus and bookings please call 076 303 700 or email h7235-fb1@accor.com