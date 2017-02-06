RUGBY: The 12th edition of the Bangkok International Rugby Tens will be held at Bangkok Patana School on Feb 25 and 26.

Monday 6 February 2017, 10:25AM

Phuket’s very own Vagabonds in action in last year’s event. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The event is sure to be another exciting weekend full of fast-paced rugby games and socialising that will help support underprivileged children in the Thai capital.

Nak Suu is a charity in Bangkok that provides disadvantaged children from the city’s slums with rugby training.

This teaches them valuable life skills and helps them build their characters in a positive way. As in previous years, all proceeds from the Bangkok International Rugby Tens will go directly to the charity.

Over the years its reach has expanded significantly and now attracts around 100 teams from all corners of the globe to Bangkok to play rugby.

During the two-day event, teams can compete at varying levels of competitiveness, starting at highly social and going all the way to highly competitive.

International teams coming to Bangkok for this rugby tournament will include men’s, veteran men’s, boys’, ladies’ touch, ladies’ contact and ancients’ teams.

“We are expecting around 2,000-5,000 spectators this year, slightly more than last year. The Tens’ reputation for great rugby games, entertainment and food is attracting more rugby fans every year. People appreciate that we offer fun activates for all ages, including kid’s corners,” said Eddie Evans, a former professional player who played for Canada in three World Cups.

Well-known players have been invited to join the tournament again including former Springboks captain Bobby Skinstad, former Tonga captain Willy Lose, former Wallabies player Warrick Waugh and former All Blacks star Frank Eneri Bunce.

The tournament will also welcome Walter Little and Ofisa Junior Tunu’u from New Zealand, Matt Dan Scarbrough and George Chuter from England and Gavin Thomas from Wales.

This year’s commentators will be Willy and Dan once again.

As in previous years, the Rugby Asia Channel will cover the tournament for television and air on Setanta.

