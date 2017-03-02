Take a swinging trip down memory lane as big band ‘Big to the Future’ performs hits of past in their jazz-swing and soulful style. The one-night only show features nine musicians from Netherlands, Thailand, Germany, Australia, USA, Russia and Belgium. DJ Tank will keep the rhythm going between sets. Tickets THB 1,500 p.p. which includes light buffet and a drink. Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort 076 370 100. Co-sponsored by Diageo Thailand.
International Jazz-Swing Band
Start From: Saturday 25 March 2017, 06:00PM
to Saturday 25 March 2017, 11:00PM