Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Events
The Phuket News XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

International Jazz-Swing Band

Start From: Saturday 25 March 2017, 06:00PM to Saturday 25 March 2017, 11:00PM

International Jazz-Swing Band

Take a swinging trip down memory lane as big band ‘Big to the Future’ performs hits of past in their jazz-swing and soulful style. The one-night only show features nine musicians from Netherlands, Thailand, Germany, Australia, USA, Russia and Belgium. DJ Tank will keep the rhythm going between sets. Tickets THB 1,500 p.p. which includes light buffet and a drink. Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort 076 370 100. Co-sponsored by Diageo Thailand.
Contact details
Person : Le Meridien Phuket
Address : Le Meridien Phuket
Phone : 076 370 100
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Koh Tao murder pair lose appeal

Jor12, you do realise that the "Court of Appeal" was run under the same judges as those that originally sentence the two guys. "Unprof...(Read More)

Phuket villagers accidentally torch ‘lucky’ 100-year-old banyan tree

I feel sad about this 100 year old tree. Quite a inheritance, gone because of 'non thinking' behavior. And for what? Lottery ticketing matte...(Read More)

Koh Tao murder pair lose appeal

Kurt...try reading the article you fool. It states the Court of Appeal has considered the evidence and dismissed the appeal, therefore - as usual - y...(Read More)

Phuket villagers accidentally torch ‘lucky’ 100-year-old banyan tree

I wonder if they're going to start praying to the spirits to thank them for saving their homes and businesses from the fire. Maybe next time the f...(Read More)

Cop accused in assault, extortion of Russian couple

This happen every day in Phuket Nr 1 are Karon, Nr 2 are Chalong Patong I don`t now. I live here fore soon 8 year and I se it`s every day, especially ...(Read More)

Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

110% agree with you Kurt, And what I missing in the News are about all the Corruption in Immigration in Patong and Phuket Town. You have some voluntee...(Read More)

Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

Very interesting article. .."Actually no laws which allow 10% zones at Phuket beaches"..said Phuket Governor last October 2016. ---Now t...(Read More)

Motorbike driver escapes injury in ‘red-light rush’ pickup slam in Phuket Town

yes Fritz Pinguin, I agree. See the illegal Salaengs riding.. It is stupid in eyes of normal people, as these things are technically not road worthy...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.