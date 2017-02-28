Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
International arrivials continue to rise

BANGKOK: Airports of Thailand (AoT) reports strong increases in both aircraft movements and passenger traffic, during January, at six airports under its management.

Tuesday 28 February 2017, 09:41AM

Phuket International Airport accommodated 1.62 million passengers in January. Table: TTR Weekly
AoT reported in its latest data that all of its supervised airports handled 12,090,048 passengers up 10.72% from 10,919,106 when compared with the same month, last year.

Aircraft movements increased by 8.37% from 67,692 to 73,358.

For January, Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport handled 5.55 million passengers followed by Don Mueang with 3.28 million and Phuket 1.62 million. Chiang Mai Airport handled 1 million passengers.

Suvarnabhumi Airport registered a slight increase of 2.54% in international aircraft movements from 22,287 to 22,852, while domestic movements grew 15.62% from 6,715 to 7,764 movements.

International passenger traffic increased 5.47% from 4,208,066 to 4,438,205, while domestic traffic grew 22.93% from 906,180 to 1,113,990. Overall, it accounted for an 8.56% increase in passenger traffic from 5,114,246 to 5,552,195.

The second aviation gateway, Don Mueang Airport, recorded a 3.29% increase in international aircraft movements from 6,558 to 6,774. Domestic movements posted an improvement of 8.97% from 14,052 to 15,313.

International passenger traffic increased 10.89% from 976,852 to 1,083,219, while domestic traffic increased 9.32% from 2,016,839 to 2,204,882.

Chiang Mai International Airport continued to show growth in January. International aircraft movements registered an increase of 11.51% (1,598 to 1,782), while domestic aircraft movements increased 16.61% (4,377 to 5,104).

International passenger traffic improved 10.15%from 205,529 to 226,380, while domestic traffic gained 14.32% from 683,298 to 781,127.

Phuket International Airport registered an increase of 5.06% in international aircraft movements from 4,668 to 4,904, while domestic aircraft movements improved 17.68% from 4,044 to 4,759.

International passenger traffic increased 10.24% from 812,507 to 895,746, while domestic traffic improved 18.17% from 616,527 to 728,561.

Chiang Rai International Airport reported an improvement of 21.87% in aircraft movements from 1,262 to 1,538, while passenger traffic grew 27.30% from 187,727 to 238,979.

Hat Yai International Airport reported aircraft movements improved 20.51% from 2,131 to 2,568 in January. Meanwhile, passenger traffic registered a 24.01% increase from 305,581 to 378,959 passengers.

 

