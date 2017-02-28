Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
International arrivals continue to rise

BANGKOK: Airports of Thailand (AoT) reports strong increases in both aircraft movements and passenger traffic, during January, at six airports under its management.

Tuesday 28 February 2017, 09:41AM

Phuket International Airport accommodated 1.62 million passengers in January. Table: TTR Weekly
Phuket International Airport accommodated 1.62 million passengers in January. Table: TTR Weekly

AoT reported in its latest data that all of its supervised airports handled 12,090,048 passengers up 10.72% from 10,919,106 when compared with the same month, last year.

Aircraft movements increased by 8.37% from 67,692 to 73,358.

For January, Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport handled 5.55 million passengers followed by Don Mueang with 3.28 million and Phuket 1.62 million. Chiang Mai Airport handled 1 million passengers.

Suvarnabhumi Airport registered a slight increase of 2.54% in international aircraft movements from 22,287 to 22,852, while domestic movements grew 15.62% from 6,715 to 7,764 movements.

International passenger traffic increased 5.47% from 4,208,066 to 4,438,205, while domestic traffic grew 22.93% from 906,180 to 1,113,990. Overall, it accounted for an 8.56% increase in passenger traffic from 5,114,246 to 5,552,195.

The second aviation gateway, Don Mueang Airport, recorded a 3.29% increase in international aircraft movements from 6,558 to 6,774. Domestic movements posted an improvement of 8.97% from 14,052 to 15,313.

International passenger traffic increased 10.89% from 976,852 to 1,083,219, while domestic traffic increased 9.32% from 2,016,839 to 2,204,882.

Chiang Mai International Airport continued to show growth in January. International aircraft movements registered an increase of 11.51% (1,598 to 1,782), while domestic aircraft movements increased 16.61% (4,377 to 5,104).

International passenger traffic improved 10.15%from 205,529 to 226,380, while domestic traffic gained 14.32% from 683,298 to 781,127.

Phuket International Airport registered an increase of 5.06% in international aircraft movements from 4,668 to 4,904, while domestic aircraft movements improved 17.68% from 4,044 to 4,759.

International passenger traffic increased 10.24% from 812,507 to 895,746, while domestic traffic improved 18.17% from 616,527 to 728,561.

Chiang Rai International Airport reported an improvement of 21.87% in aircraft movements from 1,262 to 1,538, while passenger traffic grew 27.30% from 187,727 to 238,979.

Hat Yai International Airport reported aircraft movements improved 20.51% from 2,131 to 2,568 in January. Meanwhile, passenger traffic registered a 24.01% increase from 305,581 to 378,959 passengers.

 

Kurt | 28 February 2017 - 11:24:29

AoT, with Phuket International Arport under her 'management' reports fine figures. 
Rising numbers at Phuket. Of course, and...?
But AoT, how about you management to handle all the rising figures at Phuket Airport practical/management wise?
When AoT starts to 'manage' the mess at Phuket airport.
Since 16 September 2016, not enough luggage x-ray equipment.
Not enough Immigration officers on duty.
Not enough immigration computers.

What is the sense of publishing your figures if you do nothing with it.
Not keeping up infra structural in service to the arrivals/departures with your figures?

So far just AoT 'paper tiger work' only.  For what?

