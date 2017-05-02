Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Indonesia makes strides in joining Asean yacht tourism hub

PHUKET: Indonesian Tourism Minister Arief Yahya stopped by Phuket Boat Lagoon last week to deliver a resounding message: Indonesia, by presidential decree, was taking serious steps towards opening its doors to yachting tourism

tourism, marine, immigration, economics,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 May 2017, 09:04AM

Minister Arief delivered his message at Boat Lagoon Resort’s Boat Point Meeting room last Thursday (April 27), accompanied by Indroyono Soesilo, Chairman of the Tourism Maritime Acceleration Team, and Fauzi Husien, Head of Sabang Port Authority Agency.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya were present, along with all the key players in Phuket's yachting industry.

Key to the presentation was that laws had literally been rewritten – and new laws still being drafted – to encourage more yachts to tour Indonesian waters, which are home to some of the most beautiful and most biologically diverse marine environments in the world.

Visas to enter Indonesia are now free to nationals from 169 countries and boats entering Indonesian waters are now processed via the overhauled CIQP (Customs, Immigration, Quarantine, and Port Clearance), through which details of boats arriving are entered online, and usually approved within hours.

A critical question from floor during the post-presentation Q&A session was whether transnational charters were possible, with Phuket yachts picking up clients in Indonesia.

The short answer: Not yet.

“We are working on this right now. I mean, the actual regulations are being drafted at this time,” explained Mr Indroyono.

“Please keep in mind that we are still learning how to do this, and we are learning from – and working closely with – the Thai Government to make this possible,” he added.

Tourism Minister Arief explained that he had arrived in Phuket after meeting with Thai Tourism Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, at which he said the delegation was “very well received”.

“Minister Kobkarn has assigned a Permanent Secretary to work closely with us and to provide assistance to us in working with other Thai government departments to developing these regulations,” he explained.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

The Indonesian delegation called on Phuket’s yachting industry to take advantage of the “Sail Sabang 2017” event, which Indonesian President Joko Widodo, better known simply as “Jokowi”, will attend in person to declare officially open in December.

“He has taken a serious interest in developing our marine tourism industry, and has signed specific laws to encourage growth in the sector,” Mr Indroyono noted.

Economic targets have been set to map out Indonesia’s development in the sector, he added.

Of note, Indonesia garnered US$9 billion in revenue from foreign tourists in 2014, a figure slated to be boosted to US$20bn by 2019, Mr Indroyono said.

In that, the US$1 billion in revenues generated by marine-related tourism in 2014 is expected to be ramped up to $4bn within the next two years, he added.

The number of visiting yachts is to upped from 750 to 5,000, during the same period, Mr Indroyono explained. Likewise, the number of cruise ships is to be increased from 400 in 2014 to 800 in 2019, and the number of diving destinations from 25 to 45 over the next two years.

The push is part of the implementation of IMT-GT (Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand – Government Transformation) to boost yachting and cruising tourism throughout the region, he noted.

The push was already gaining traction, Mr Indroyono said, revealing that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had already been signed to boost cross-border yachting dealings.

The MoU involved a private enterprise, Mr Indroyono said, but revealed no further details.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Of course you wouldn't Eagle but that is the point, PN pls follow up this story and report the facts for Eagle, will be interesting to know the ou...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

I think cars should give way to motorbikes which have no protection. Some drivers are so bad they shouldn't be driving especially if they can&#...(Read More)

Phuket pub musician falls asleep driving, flips pickup truck and escapes with minor injury

Simon01,you should really start thinking before you give any suggestions for a ridiculous high fine here.Think about the monthly average income in Tha...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

ChristySweat,you think it is inappropriate from the police to make any statement of blame,but at the same time you agree with Kurt who blames the car ...(Read More)

Red Bull scion flees Bangkok with two days to spare

It's been laughing for some time!.......(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Eagle, if it were a foreigner driving the car and the Thai scooter rider in hospital with serious injuries do you honestly think they will "belie...(Read More)

Violence scars France’s pre-election May Day marches

Le Pen bemoaning "money as king.." is as unbelievable and as blatant a lie as trump's claim to be for the people. Both are already weal...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Oh dear, sounds like very serious injuries, I hope Ms. Mari recovers very soon. I agree with Kurt, it is inappropriate for Capt Wattanatorn to mak...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Kurt,did you witness the accident?If not then it would be better to shut up!Where did they erase the name of the thai woman?How can you know what rout...(Read More)

Phuket pub musician falls asleep driving, flips pickup truck and escapes with minor injury

Same same. Its well charging these people but the punishment needs to be tough so it does not happen again. This was luck that no one was killed. If a...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.