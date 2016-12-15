FOOTBALL: Indonesia came from behind to beat defending champion Thailand 2-1 in the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final last night (Dec 14).

Theerasil Dangda celebrates his goal during the AFF Suzuki Cup final football match between Indonesia and Thailand at Pakansari Stadium in Bogor, Indonesia. Photo: AFP

The first leg at Pakansari Stadium in Bogor, Indonesia, was a tight match until 33 minutes into the game when a header from Thai striker Teerasil Dangda broke the deadlock from a cross from his SCG Muang Thong United teammate Threerathon Bunmathan.

It was the sixth goal from Teerasil, the top scorer of the tournament, who is one of the key players for Thailand as the national team attempts to win a record fifth AFF Suzuki Cup title.

But the Garudas evened the game 20 minutes into the second half after a long-range kick from Rizki Pora sailed into the net after the ball deflected off Tristan Do.

The hosts then took the lead five minutes later with a header from Hansamu Pranata.

The stadium was packed with 30,000 Indonesians who are hoping their team will capture the trophy for the first time after making it to the final in 2000, 2002, 2004 and 2010.

Teerasil said after the match that the first loss in the tournament was not a damaging one for the team as Thailand had an away goal entering the second leg.

The second leg of the final will be at Rajamangala National Stadium on Saturday (Dec 17).

Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang conceded before the game that his men were facing their toughest match so far.

Indonesia coach Alfred Riedl, meanwhile, said the Garudas would do their best to upset the War Elephants and win the Asean title for the first time.

