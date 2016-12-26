Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Indians arrested on murder charges

BANGKOK: Police have arrested a wealthy Indian businessman and his associate in Bangkok’s Pratunam area for allegedly being behind the sensational murder of a business rival back home in October.

crime, immigration, murder, violence, police,

Bangkok Post

Monday 26 December 2016, 09:00AM

Wealthy Indian stevedoring tycoon Mahimananda Mishra (left and right, above) and an accused accomplice were arrested over a sensational murder in Odisha. Photo: Bangkok Post
Wealthy Indian stevedoring tycoon Mahimananda Mishra (left and right, above) and an accused accomplice were arrested over a sensational murder in Odisha. Photo: Bangkok Post

Mahimananda Mishra, the 63-year-old owner of Orissa Stevedores Limited, which provides labour for the loading and unloading of cargo – stevedoreing – at India’s eastern port of Paradip, and the firm’s director Basanta Kumar Bal, 69, were arrested at Amari Watergate Hotel yesterday (Dec 25).

The pair are wanted under arrest warrants issued by an Indian court for premeditated murder and illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

The charges in India allege Mr Mishra and others organised large armed gangs of up to 20 members to intimidate or murder business rivals in the docking business.

Mr Mishra is extremely wealthy, and his firm owns a private plane.

Immigration Bureau Chief Nathathorn Prousoontorn said his agency was notified by Indian authorities and Interpol about the arrival of the suspects in Thailand.

The pair travelled from Nepal to Thailand on 15-day tourist visas.

“The two came with their family members along with five or six bodyguards,” Lt Gen Nathathorn said, noting the group was comprised of about 10 people.

Shortly after being notified, investigators were deployed to track the group in Chonburi and when their arrest warrants were sent from India, officers captured them at the hotel, he said.

During the arrest, the two conceded they were the subjects of the arrest warrants, Lt Gen Nathathorn said, adding the pair will be deported to India today (Dec 26).

Their family members also told officers they wanted to return to India with the suspects, he said.

Information about their bodyguards will also be sought for the deportation.

The suspects will have their visas revoked on the grounds they could pose a risk to society and will be blacklisted from entering Thailand, he said.

As the festive New Year approaches, the bureau is stepping up efforts to keep out people with dubious backgrounds to ensure peace and security, the bureau chief said.

Lt Gen Nathathorn said Mr Mishra is believed to have at least 50 gunmen under his control and Mr Bal is his close aide.

On Oct 26, Mahendra Swain, an executive of Seaways Shipping and Logistics Limited (SSL), was killed in a gun and bomb attack, which also left scores injured.

According to Indian media outlets, the business conflict started in April last year, when Jindal Steel and Power Ltd cancelled its stevedoring contract with Mr Mishra at the port and awarded it to a consortium of three companies, including the Hyderabad-based SSL.

The three firms then formed the separate Utkal Stevedores Association to challenge Mr Mishra’s Paradip Port Stevedores’ Association, which had controlled all cargo operations at the port for more than three decades.

The challenge is believed to have riled Mr Mishra as Paradip port is India’s second-largest, which handles 76 million tonnes of cargo a year.

In October, SSL was awarded a two-year contract from the Steel Authority of India Ltd to handle 800,000 metric tonnes of limestone imports at Paradip port.

This is believed to have triggered the murder.

It was found that Swain had sought protection from Paradip Police before his murder.

Lt Gen Nathathorn said the perpetrators who hurled the bomb and opened fire at Swain had been arrested and they claimed the two suspects nabbed by Thai police hired them.

The pair fled from India to Nepal before entering Thailand on Dec 20, he said.

Officers are still on the lookout for others believed to have fled to Thailand with the pair, the bureau chief said.

Read original story here.

 

 
