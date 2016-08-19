Come to Navrang Mahal in Karon Sea Sands Resort & Spa for an authentic Indian Feast First Week Friday and the Third Week Friday, in Karon Beach. Try out our delicious Aloo Tikki, Samosas, Chicken Tandoori, Aloo Gobi, Navrang Korma, Butter Chicken, Lamb Vindaloo, Naan, Rice, Salads, Chutneys / Achars, Pistachio Ice Cream, Gulah Jamun, Fruits. And extra dishes on the menu: ONIONBHAJI, BOMBAY ALOO, DAL MAKHINI, VANILLA ICE-CREAM. For only 499/- nett and special reduced prices on drinks.
Indian Curry Night on Fridays
Start From: Friday 6 January 2017, 07:00PM
to Friday 6 January 2017, 10:30PM