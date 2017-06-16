Friendship Beach waterfront resort invites you to join us for our annual Independence Day celebration. Featuring: Traditional B.B.Q. buffet with Grilled Salmon Filet, B.B.Q. Ribs (award winning), Southern Fried Chicken, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie, a large selection of Sides, Salads & Desserts. Party & Dance W/ D.J. Bobby D., Fireworks Display, Welcome Drink. Adults 750 THB++ Kids under 12 290 THB++. For bookings call 66(0)89 7285304 or email chef@friendshipbeach.com
Independance Day, 4th July Party Friendship Beach Resort
Start From: Tuesday 4 July 2017, 06:00PM
to Tuesday 4 July 2017, 11:30PM