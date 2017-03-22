Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

In search of XANA’s X-Factor

Sitting in Angsana Laguna Phuket Resort’s XANA Beach Club on the fringe of Bang Tao’s sands sipping an ice cold drink and watching the westering sun paint pyrotechnic graffiti across the evening sky, (‘Helios was here’ it seemed to scrawl in pink, purple and gold and then was gone) I couldn’t help but feel a little smug.

Baz Daniel

Sunday 26 March 2017, 12:00PM

My internal monologue was banging on about having found Phuket’s perfect sun-downer spot, a quest I realised I had been on since making Phuket my home 11 years ago.

What a silly challenge to set oneself, but then semi-retirement craves distraction. My self-satisfaction was undermined however, by the nagging suspicion that I was falling into cliché here.

XANA Beach Club and this lovely corner of Bang Tao has, of course, been praised to the skies by every reviewer sent along to write an article about it, and here was I trying desperately to say something, anything, that might add a little to the storehouse of received wisdom, and failing miserably.

Why does sitting within XANA’s lovely white surrounds, overlooking this spectacular beach, and dining on a spectacular array of international dishes such as healthy fresh sashimi, sushi, shellfish, local fish and imported meat dishes, mixed salads, cheeses and naughty desserts make one feel so damned happy?

Was it perhaps finding myself surrounded by Phuket’s ‘beautiful people’ in this enclave of hip coolness, or is it cool hipness? Certainly XANA seems to be a magnet for those of a beauteous bent... and here I choose my words carefully.

I was recently enjoying iced Prosecco sun-downers with a great friend from the UK, upon his first visit to the ‘Land of Similies’. Next to us, disporting themselves upon XANA’s poolside loungers, were two rather ravishing katoeys.

I secretly wondered whether the pair of buffed Eastern European gentlemen squiring them were aware of their dates’ gender alignment, then told myself not to be so chromosomally picky.

Beauty is, after all, in the eye of the beholder, and in XANA’s case it is also in the palette, the feel of the sand-between-the-toes, the sounds of the sea and the breezes, and of the strolling saxophonist who serenades phalanxes of happy Sunday brunchers. It’s a multi-sensory assault of pleasure. Is that why this place makes you so damned happy?

Stubborn as I am, I still sought something more to explain XANA’s ability to generate a mood of sublime contentment. Naturally, I turned to our friend Mister Google, as one now does in such situations. And, BINGO! He came up with the answer straight away.

It turns out that eating outside is not only aesthetically pleasing, it’s also good for your well-being, especially if you are munching on such fresh, healthy comestibles as are served at XANA.

Alfresco dining is fortified with vitamin D which is wonderful for the immune system, the heart, and helps prevent bone disease.

It’s commonly found in eggs, fish, milk, and fresh fruits and vegetables, and… drum roll please… sunlight!

The sun’s UV radiation converts a chemical in our skin into this essential vitamin, so every meal you eat outside on a sunny day magically fortifies your vitamin D.

Furthermore, research has determined that eating outdoors, and particularly in close proximity to water, enhances mood, blood flow, digestive enzymes and mental harmony.

Conversely, populations that spend more time indoors have higher rates of depression and anxiety.
Why would this be so? Evolution my Dear Watson.

Not so long ago, in evolutionary terms at least, we lived in tribes of nomadic hunter-gatherers, following food sources, both animals and vegetable, as seasons and climates dictated.

We built our temporary dwellings near these food sources and of course one constant requirement was water. Hence our deep primal physiological link to eating near to water!

Many people believe that it is primarily the choice of foods that makes the so-called Mediterranean lifestyle so healthy, but in fact it’s the unique combination of healthy foods and an outdoor lifestyle that makes dining alfresco beneficial to your health.

Without distractions like television, dining alfresco also promotes connecting with your friends and family and the natural world, as indeed does dining at XANA.

So there you have it, even more reason, as if you needed it, to get on over to XANA for a brunch, a seafood buffet with fire-turning show, or one of their regular fabulous parties and join all the other beautiful people – no matter what their chromosomal alignment!

 

More information at: xanabeachclub.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Motorcyclist, 18, killed in collision with taxi on Bypass Rd in Phuket

On Phuket it remains: Speed is your winner ( to heaven?) So many road users don't see driving as being a traffic participant. They not look fo...(Read More)

Campaign launched to clear cable tangles from Patong streets

For a few years already I advocate the removal of dead/unused cables hanging in the poles like spaghetti. Not only Patong, all over Phuket! Removal/...(Read More)

Two killed in Phuket resort shower electric shock

Who installed it? Where were they educated to do these installations? How many did they install? Where did they,and others, who were trained like the...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Eagle, in the interests of safety, just what country are you from, we may need to know this so we can be aware of possible lesser skilled drivers, if ...(Read More)

One man dead, another injured after fleeing police traffic stop in Phuket Town

The only people I feel sorry for are the parents and family of the deceased, but then again, I would wager to bet that this kid's fate was much at...(Read More)

Motorcyclist, 18, killed in collision with taxi on Bypass Rd in Phuket

Another Taxi involved in a fatality involving a motorcyclist. Looks like another B400 fine as the Taxi driver is Thai....(Read More)

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army

From the comments here, it's as plain as day why Thai authorities never listen nor want to listen to outsiders and what they consider best for Tha...(Read More)

Phuket named in TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Top 10

Asterix...Just as a guess, because the photo epitomises the features of Phuket for which it is renowned?...(Read More)

Hey, that’s my elephant in Phuket; says Krabi mahout

And what was the outcome after a simple microchip check? 14 years ago stolen, and the elephant Yo was pregnant. So, the Krabi owner should also ge...(Read More)

Tourism to food, Buddhist Thailand hunts halal gold

Very interesting business article. Now thai official also have to start to realize there is gold at the end of separated garbage/waste line of the ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.